The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a Friday afternoon crash on Interstate 80 near the Gibbon exit that killed three people.

The crash, which occurred at about 3 p.m., snarled eastbound traffic on the interstate for hours.

The accident involved five passenger vehicles and two semitrailers, according to a State Patrol news release. The patrol said several other people were injured, but none were considered to have life-threatening injuries. Names of those killed and injured have not been released.

The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, Kearney Police Department and several area fire and rescue units also responded.

