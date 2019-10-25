Three journalists were inducted into the Nebraska Journalism Hall of Fame during a ceremony Friday evening.
The honorees were Ted Gill of Arapahoe, Les Mann of Wayne and Joe Starita of Lincoln.
In the 1970s, Gill and wife Cherridah opened the Lexington office of the Tri-City Tribune. Gill later purchased the Arapahoe Public Mirror and Holbrook Observer, and also later published the Elwood Bulletin, the Ravenna News, the Elgin Review and the Clay County News in Sutton.
Mann moved to Nebraska in 1980 to become editor and then publisher of the Chadron Record. In 1992, he moved to Wayne and was publisher and part-owner of the Wayne Herald.
Mann also taught journalism courses at Wayne State College and eventually became vice-president and general manager of the Norfolk Daily News, where he worked until 2015. He retired from journalism in 2017 after serving as publisher of the Custer County Chief in Broken Bow.
Starita, a former reporter at The Miami Herald, is the author of three critically acclaimed books on Natives and for the past 18 years has taught reporting classes at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
In 2017, he supervised a reporting project investigating liquor sales in Whiteclay that won the Robert F. Kennedy Humanities Foundation Grand Prize — the only time in the foundation's 50-year history that the award went to a college entry.