This Week In Nebraska History

1870: The Lincoln City Street Commission began grading O Street between 10th and 11th streets.

1880: Excitement over purported discovery of gold near Hastings was dying. Farms in the area that had sold for $50 an acre during the boom now were offered for $20 an acre.

1890: The plat of the site of the city of Havelock was filed with the Lancaster County register of deeds.

1900: Farmer Will Stevens of Ashland shot and killed a 60-pound gar near the west bank of the Platte River. Stevens told an investigating game officer that he had shot the huge fish because it had attacked one of his cows in the shallow backwaters near a bend in the river. An examination of the fish's stomach contents produced the partially digested lower leg of a cow.

1910: Sen. T.P. Gore of Oklahoma startled the Senate with charges that two fellow unnamed senators, one from Nebraska and one from Kansas, had tried to bribe him on important legislation.

1920: Gilbert M. Hitchcock, Nebraska congressman from Omaha, refused to accept the Republican nomination for vice president.

1930: Lincoln's first air meet was held in conjunction with dedication of the municipal airport.