This Week In Nebraska History

1870: The Lincoln City Street Commission began grading O Street between 10th and 11th streets.
1880: Excitement over purported discovery of gold near Hastings was dying. Farms in the area that had sold for $50 an acre during the boom now were offered for $20 an acre.
1890: The plat of the site of the city of Havelock was filed with the Lancaster County register of deeds.
1900: Farmer Will Stevens of Ashland shot and killed a 60-pound gar near the west bank of the Platte River. Stevens told an investigating game officer that he had shot the huge fish because it had attacked one of his cows in the shallow backwaters near a bend in the river. An examination of the fish's stomach contents produced the partially digested lower leg of a cow.
1910: Sen. T.P. Gore of Oklahoma startled the Senate with charges that two fellow unnamed senators, one from Nebraska and one from Kansas, had tried to bribe him on important legislation.
1920: Gilbert M. Hitchcock, Nebraska congressman from Omaha, refused to accept the Republican nomination for vice president.
1930: Lincoln's first air meet was held in conjunction with dedication of the municipal airport.
1940: Seven members of Jehovah's Witnesses were arrested in downtown Omaha and charged with selling pamphlets that urged purchasers to refuse to salute the American flag.
1950: Testimony before the Senate Appropriations Committee revealed that estimated construction costs of the Reclamation Bureau's Missouri Basin project had risen $115 million in 10 years.
1960: Wyoming Jaycees herded 60 head of cattle from Ninth and O streets to 23rd and O streets in Lincoln as a publicity stunt for the Jaycees National Convention to be held in St. Louis. The city Street Department was saddled with the job of cleaning up after the drive was over.
1970: The Legislature's special session adjourned after the minimum seven working days. Bills passed reinstated several appropriations, permitted housing and airport authorities more freedom to invest cash funds and made it possible for drivers to change addresses without buying new licenses. The Legislature scuttled a plan for the city of Lincoln to finance construction of a $15 million office building for the state with revenue bonds to be paid off by lease fees.
1980: Raymond marked its 100th year with festivities The town, incorporated in 1880, was named after Lincoln grocer I.M. Raymond.
1990: The State Canvassing Board called for a second recount of the Democratic gubernatorial ballots in 23 counties that did not register a vote in the governor's race. Bill Hoppner, behind Ben Nelson by 32 votes, requested another count, but a spokesman for Nelson asserted the board lacked statutory authority to order it. Incumbent Gov. Kay Orr, a member of the board, declined to participate.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!