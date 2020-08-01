This Week In Nebraska History

1870: The Omaha and Southwestern Railroad had been completed to the Platte River crossing.
1880: The question of a new Lancaster County Courthouse was being discussed frequently but no plans had been made for construction in the immediate future.
1890: There was no romance about the first telegram sent over the new "Pacific Short Line" wires in Nebraska. It simply asked, "What is the price of eggs per dozen in O'Neill?"
1900: Lincoln's William Jennings Bryan and Illinois' Adlai E. Stevenson were officially informed of their nomination for president and vice president respectively by the Democrats.
1910: Lincoln's old First National Bank Building (at 10th and O) was in the process of being razed.
1920: John Pesek, heavyweight wrestler from Ravenna, stretched himself out on a San Francisco street and had a fully loaded five-passenger automobile drive over him in a test of the strength of his abdominal muscles. He arose and walked away unharmed.
1930: The Stromsburg health board closed all public places -- churches, meetings, theaters -- for 10 days because of an infantile paralysis case in the city.
1940: Ethel Murray, Lincoln High School teacher, was the first woman to hold the office of vice president of Lincoln Post 3 of the American Legion.
David City dedicated its $64,000 community athletic field. The field, with a permanent seating capacity of 3,000, included football, baseball and softball fields and tennis courts, all lit for night playing.
Three store buildings in Humboldt were destroyed by fire. Damage was estimated to exceed $15,000.
1950: A fire in the basement storage room at the Capitol caused considerable smoke, but there was little damage otherwise.
1960: The Lincoln Police Department began to use an officer cadet system with the hopes of creating a better trained, more efficient, more dedicated corps of crime fighters. The program was laid out to take two high school graduates and spend three years in training with them to be regular police officers.
1970: Nebraska was one of seven states that had notified the Justice Department that they could not comply with the new voting-rights law for 18-year-olds.
The State Board of Equalization reported total assessed valuation of the 93 counties for 1970 (35 percent of actual value) was $5,380,044,308, compared with the 1969 total of $5,134,478,973.
1980: An electrical short was determined to be the cause of a $445,000 fire at Hill Hatchery.
1990: Barring an early frost, Nebraska farmers expected an estimated 949 million bushels of corn, the second-largest crop in state history. Low temps had caused the corn to be about two weeks behind schedule, but with existing low corn reserves and projected good price potential, farmers eagerly awaited their bumper crop.
