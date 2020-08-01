This Week In Nebraska History

David City dedicated its $64,000 community athletic field. The field, with a permanent seating capacity of 3,000, included football, baseball and softball fields and tennis courts, all lit for night playing.

Three store buildings in Humboldt were destroyed by fire. Damage was estimated to exceed $15,000.

1950: A fire in the basement storage room at the Capitol caused considerable smoke, but there was little damage otherwise.

1960: The Lincoln Police Department began to use an officer cadet system with the hopes of creating a better trained, more efficient, more dedicated corps of crime fighters. The program was laid out to take two high school graduates and spend three years in training with them to be regular police officers.

1970: Nebraska was one of seven states that had notified the Justice Department that they could not comply with the new voting-rights law for 18-year-olds.

The State Board of Equalization reported total assessed valuation of the 93 counties for 1970 (35 percent of actual value) was $5,380,044,308, compared with the 1969 total of $5,134,478,973.

1980: An electrical short was determined to be the cause of a $445,000 fire at Hill Hatchery.

1990: Barring an early frost, Nebraska farmers expected an estimated 949 million bushels of corn, the second-largest crop in state history. Low temps had caused the corn to be about two weeks behind schedule, but with existing low corn reserves and projected good price potential, farmers eagerly awaited their bumper crop.

