1869: The contract for University Hall, the first building on the University of Nebraska campus, was let. It stood at about North 11th Street at about S Street until it was razed in 1948. A band of Sioux Indians was said to have wiped out a Republican Valley surveying party of 10 men led by Nelson Buck.
1879: More than 1,000 men were at work on the Lincoln and Northwestern Railroads between Columbus and Lincoln.
1889: The electric car was new. One of the first accidents occurred in Omaha, killing a man and causing wide comment. A cleanup week was put into effect to make Lincoln presentable for State Fair visitors.
1899: A $20,000 contract for an auditorium on the southeast corner of 13th and M streets was let. The resulting building burned in 1928, and the city had no replacement until Pershing Municipal Auditorium was dedicated in 1957.
1909: Chautauqua presentations, with talent supplied mainly by the University of Nebraska, proved very popular in small towns throughout the state.
1919: Nebraska livestock men went to Washington to voice their opinions on the meatpacking industry.
1929: State Fair officials were anticipating a record attendance at the 1929 fair.
1939: Prices of new automobiles averaged around $750. Lincoln grocers were advertising coffee for 13 cents a pound, butter for 23 cents a pound and sirloin steak for 22 cents a pound.
1949: New Nebraska laws, 228 of them, passed by the Legislature became effective.
1959: Nebraska's first state-financed watershed survey team took to the field in an effort to double the rate of planning watershed projects.
1969: The Burlington halted a train at Hemingford, removed the passengers and sent them to their destination by bus immediately after a panel of federal judges said it would permit the railroad to remove the last passenger trains running from Lincoln northwest to Alliance and Billings, Mont. Lincoln's only remaining passenger service was on the Chicago-Denver mainline. Lincoln hosted the 70th annual U.S. Open Chess Tournament, with entrants from as far as Afghanistan.
1979: Omaha and Nebraska City voters clamped a noincrease lid on property tax spending for their schools.
1989: The Nebraska Supreme Court ordered offsale liquor licenses be awarded to seven Gas'N Shop and four 7-Eleven stores in Lincoln, ending a four-year plea for licensing by the businesses. The decision, however, did not end the city's struggle to prohibit the sale of alcohol by convenience and grocery stores.
1999: Local officials said it was just a matter of time before Lincoln experienced a major flood like one that had hit the Omaha-Council Bluffs area, dumping 10 inches of rain in four hours on Papio Creek. Several days later, more than 7 inches of rain fell in Perkins and Keith counties. Armed with studies showing that low-lying Lincoln areas could not handle a 100-year storm, city and Natural Resources District officials unveiled a master plan for Beal Slough, a troublesome tributary of Salt Creek that flooded parts of south Lincoln in 1996-97.