This Week In Nebraska History

1872: A new Episcopal church was dedicated at Ashland.

Prairie fires were reported east and south of Lincoln.

1882: The present system of numbering the houses in Lincoln was developed.

Author Oscar Wilde surprised a lecture audience by wearing knee breeches, dark stockings, buckle shoes and a black velvet coat with white collar. He criticized the architecture of University Hall, the University of Nebraska’s only building.

1892: The Burlington Railroad was double tracking its Iowa line and said this improvement would extend all the way from Chicago to the Missouri River.

1902: The mercury climbed to 95 degrees in Lincoln. The high temperature was considered a little “premature.”

1912: In the interest of beauty, the upper part of the belfry of St. Paul Methodist Church at 12th and M streets was removed, just above the enclosure for the McKinley chimes.

The Nebraska Wesleyan University endowment fund had reached almost $100,000.

1922: Export sales on credit were suggested as a means of increasing prices on farm products.

1932: A movement to organize unaffiliated University of Nebraska students — those not belonging to social fraternities and sororities — was launched. Willard Young of Des Moines was chosen president of the organization.

1942: Nebraska farmhands were receiving the highest wage scale level for any April since 1930. The rates for farm workers had increased 25 percent from Jan. 1 to April 1, and were nearly 50 percent higher than on April 1 the previous years.

1952: There were more than 40,000 more motor vehicles on Nebraska highways in 1951 compared to the previous year, the State Motor Vehicle Divisions said. The number of passenger cars in the state totaled 467,445.

1962: The federal government approved purchase of 16.1 million pounds of Nebraskits as survival ration for public shelters across the nation. The Nebraskit survival bars were 60 percent wheat, 20 percent corn flour and the remainder corn sugar, shortening and salt.

1972: Thirty-three air-conditioned buses were put into service by the Lincoln Transportation System.

University of Nebraska authorities said the Cornhusker yearbook would be discontinued because of poor sales.

1982: A 60-by-80-foot steel addition o the Nuckolls County Museum was dedicated.

1992: More than 100 people attended the four-hour public hearing hosted by the Cable Franchise Review Committee. The committee had been reviewing the city’s franchise with Cablevision. Controversial shows airing on the public-access channel were the main topic of debate.

