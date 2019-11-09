1869: Gov. David Butler and other state leaders were fighting to gain money and prestige for the Nebraska Board of Immigration, which was established to promote emigration to Nebraska from Europe and the eastern United States.
1879: Convicts working on the new Capitol were told they were no longer to eat lunch in the building's unused rooms. A large shanty near the Capitol was chosen as the new dining hall for the laborers.
1889: The Union Pacific Railroad put on a special train to carry mail between Council Bluffs and San Francisco.
1899: The first Nebraska soldier to die in the Philippine Insurrection was reported to be O.E. Humphrey of Seward.
1909: Lincoln Mayor Don Love made it clear to an audience at First Christian Church that he held no love for hard liquor. He pledged to support the city's ban on saloons, which passed in May.
1919: Directors of the Lincoln Hospital Association called for an intensive drive to raise the building fund to $100,000.
1929: Several ex-convicts from the Wisconsin Penitentiary were being sought in connection with the $15,502 robbery of an Omaha bank.
You have free articles remaining.
1939: Against the background of World War II in Europe, the first detachment of the Nebraska National Guard was ordered to report to Fort Crook for seven days of field training.
1949: A month-old strike of employees at Omaha's Yellow Cab Co. was ordered ended immediately by the Court of Industrial Relations. The court held that cab companies are public utilities and that the strike was contrary to state law.
1959: Gov. Ralph Brooks' proposed diversion of $3.5 million in highway planning, engineering and right-of-way money from Lincoln to Omaha unleashed a controversy over the Interstate Highway System. The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce came out flatly against the proposal.
1969: In football news, Doane College, undefeated in 37 games in four years, decided against going to a post-season bowl. Three-year-old Lincoln East High School claimed the city and trans-Nebraska championships. But Northeast High School stood higher in sports writers' prep ratings. Both Lincoln teams won six and lost two; Northeast also had a tie.
1979: An Omaha man was killed when he hit a power line while skydiving near the Tekamah airport.
1989: "Starkweather," a two-hour docudrama, was performed at the Omaha Community Playhouse. The play, by Omaha playwright Doug Marr, retold the life of the "bow-legged, redheaded woodpecker" from Nebraska who left 11 people dead in his wake in the late 1950s.