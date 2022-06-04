This Week In Nebraska History

1872: The City Council and county commissioners discussed grading O Street and the possibility of continuing it as an access road to the Salt Creek bottom. Work on a bathhouse at the salt well was progressing, and it was announced that Lincoln soon would have a fine watering place.

Two buffalo were reported to have been seen grazing about five miles southeast of Lincoln.

1882: A telephone line was finished between Omaha and Nebraska City, with continuous service available.

The Lincoln City Council told property owners they must number their houses to make the mail-delivery system a success.

1892: An occasional bank failure in Nebraska served as warning of an approaching economic storm.

1902: Principal H.J. Davenport of the Lincoln schools resigned. Lincoln High School students held a mass meeting to protest his departure.

1912: A government Weather Bureau kiosk arrived from Baltimore and soon took its place on Post Office Square.

1922: Lincoln residents felt much closer to Washington than usual. In the national capital the marble Lincoln Memorial was dedicated, honoring Abraham Lincoln, for whom the Nebraska capital was named.

1932: The executive committee of the Nebraska American Legion condemned as "un-American and revolutionary" the bonus march on Washington on behalf of jobless World War I veterans.

1942: War priorities hit Lincoln building operations hard. The May record of permits issued was a little more than $28,000, compared with $814,000 a year earlier.

1952: U.S. Sen. and Mrs. Fred Seaton returned from Munich, Germany, where they had adopted two war refugees, Alfred, 4, and Monica, 6.

1962: Lincoln ranked fifth among Frontier Airline's top traffic-producing cities.

1972: District Judge (and former Lincoln Mayor) Bartlett E. "Pat" Boyles, 64, died while vacationing in Canada.

1982: After more than 15 years, the four interior courtyards at the Capitol were reopened to the public at a dedication ceremony sponsored by the Capitol's 50th anniversary committee. The remodeled Capitol cafeteria also was dedicated.

1992: Horace the Hippo was introduced as the city's new water conservation mascot. The capacity of the city's water treatment plant in Ashland was 72 million gallons and Mayor Mike Johanns wanted to make sure Lincoln didn't exceed that capacity.

