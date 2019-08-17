1869: Maj. W.B. Royall reported by telegram to Gen. George Ruggles from a camp on the North Platte River: "Pursued Dog Soldier Indians 8 miles north and west of the Platte over the most desolate sand hill country ... There were but two enemy camps between the Platte and the Niobrara. They abandoned 42 head of stock. I have lost 17 animals and am leading many barely able to walk."
1879: Worms were infesting Nebraska box elder trees. The nuisance was greatly checked by the arrival of English sparrows.
1889: Final details on construction of a YMCA building at 13th and N streets were being completed. The building also housed the Lincoln Commercial Club, forerunner of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce.
1899: The 1st Nebraska Regiment arrived home from the Philippines in a blaze of glory. Three Burlington trains brought them in, but there were so many greeters that the trains could scarcely enter the station. Cannons roared and whistles blew to welcome the returnees.
1909: Buffalo Bill Cody was in Lincoln with his Wild West Show. Natives in the show took the afternoon off to visit relatives in the city.
1919: Fashion-minded females were wearing ankle-length skirts with high, laced boots. Men wore double-breasted suits with matching vests. Tom Mix, Charlie Chaplin, Theda Bara and Elsie Ferguson were only a few of the popular movie stars. Bread was 10 cents a loaf, coffee 50 cents a pound and hamburger 20 cents a pound.
1929: Contracts totaling $1.25 million and calling for 241.3 miles of road improvements were awarded by the state.
1939: Lincoln was preparing to host thousands of visitors for the American Legion state convention.
1949: Plans were being made to build storage space for 465,000 bushels of grain in Lincoln. Ten steel quonset huts were to be installed.
1959: Nebraska showed a decline in state tax revenue for the year and ended up with the lowest per capita state tax in the United States. The average tax was $56.60.
1969: Rains of up to 5 inches ended a monthlong drought in much of Nebraska.
1979: After months of denying that a grocery war was brewing, a Safeway official admitted that the battle lines had been drawn. Safeway marked down 700 items overnight, and Hinky Dinky stores vowed not to be undersold.
1989: Thirteen years after its discovery in a clay pit south of Fairbury, a woody, roselike flower fossil was finding fame in the scientific community. Paleobotanist David Dilcher of Indiana State University, who found the specimen, said it was the oldest, most complete fossilized flower ever discovered.
1999: A 1,500-ton steel arch, part of the Great Platte River Road Archway Monument, was moved into place across Interstate 80 two miles east of Kearney near the convergence of the Oregon Trail, the California Trail and the Mormon Trail. The $60 million project was to house two floors of high tech, interactive exhibits, simulations and a giant panoramic screen filled with covered wagons jolting their way west.