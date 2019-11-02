1869: A U.S. Army paymaster journeyed to a Pawnee Indian reservation near Columbus to pay 164 Pawnee who had worked for the Army during the spring and summer. The scouts were to be mustered out of service for the winter.
1879: Hugo Rosinski, editor of the Omaha Post and a Democratic Party politician, was horsewhipped on an Omaha street by an irate subscriber.
1889: Nebraska Republicans were said to be in general agreement with political writers who cited the lack of support in the party for the Australian ballot as a reason for the nationwide Democratic victory. (The Australian ballot lists all candidates, issues, etc., is distributed within the polling place and is marked in secret.)
1899: Considerable public support was evident for a telephone system to connect Omaha and Lincoln.
1909: The Nebraska Supreme Court denied a hearing in a Lincoln sidewalk case. This settled the right of the city to control its streets from lot line to lot line.
1919: The Post Office Department announced extension of the New York-Chicago daily aerial postal service to Omaha.
1929: Services were held to observe the 25th anniversary of the dedication of Caldwell Memorial United Brethren Church at 1801 M St. (This church has since been absorbed into the United Methodist Church; the building at 1801 M was razed in 1978-79 after serving other congregations, including the Hellenic Orthodox Church of the Annunciation.)
1939: The Iowa-Nebraska Light and Power Co., a private utility then serving Lincoln-area customers, signed a contract with the Central Nebraska (Tri-County) Public Power and Irrigation District to buy 6,250 kilowatts of electrical energy.
1949: Lincoln Fire Chief E.P. Feaster, a firefighter and an elevator manager at the Gooch Mill were burned when an explosion ripped through a grain elevator during a fire.
1959: The University of Nebraska football team suffered an 18-6 defeat at the hands of Iowa State. This game followed by only one week one of the all-time high marks for Cornhusker fans and the entire Big Eight Conference. That was Nebraska's 25-21 upset of Oklahoma. That Memorial Stadium triumph was Nebraska's first win over the Sooners in 17 years and was Oklahoma's first loss within the conference in eight seasons.
1969: With a constitutional ban on debt repealed after standing for 100 years, the state sold $20 million worth of bonds to finance highway construction.
The Cornhusker Ordnance Plant at Grand Island laid off 500 of its 3,500 employees because the Air Force was using fewer bombs in the Vietnam War.
1979: Lincoln firefighters poured water into a Lincoln Grain Inc. silo after extinguishing the charred milo that had smoldered for several days. Firefighters said spontaneous combustion may have started the fire, which never really blazed.
An additional 100 plant workers had been hired since July at the George A. Hormel and Co. plant in Fremont.
1989: The 28-mile Berlin Wall fell on Nov. 9. Dean Rugg, a retired University of Nebraska geography professor and former Foreign Service officer who saw the wall built in 1961, said, "I never thought I'd see it in my lifetime."
The University of Nebraska decided to acquire and demolish the 104-year-old Woodruff Printing Co. building at 10th and Q streets. The once nationally known printing firm closed in August 1988 after 101 years of business.