This Week In Nebraska History

1951: Water fluoridation was becoming a hot topic in Lincoln. The argument for it was that children using water that contained a certain minute level of the chemical would have fewer dental problems. Those opposed called it forced medication or even poison. Fluoridation was adopted about 18 years later.

1961: A snowstorm swept across the Midwest, stranding hundreds of schoolchildren and Christmas holiday travelers and causing at least 10 deaths.

1971: Allocations to the 30 Lincoln United Fund Campaign agencies were reduced a total of almost $71,000 because the 1971 campaign had fallen short of its goal, raising $1,207,000.

A federal referee declared Hiram Scott College at Scottsbluff bankrupt. Opened in 1965, the college had been closed about a year. It had $7 million in debts.

1981: The Salvation Army's Tree of Lights surpassed its $60,000 goal by more than $5,000 in Lincoln. The money helped provide food, clothes, toys and gifts to 856 families and more than 8,000 people.

A 2-year-old Omaha boy who was mauled by a 16-pound dog a year earlier received a $646,400 settlement for his injuries.

1991: Drunken-driving arrests were at their highest level since 1984, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. By Nov. 30 the patrol had made 2,024 DWI arrests, surpassing the previous year's 1,777.

