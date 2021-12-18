This Week In Nebraska History

1871: A case of smallpox was reported in Lincoln. The City Council called a special session and decided to patrol the building where the victim was stricken and to make a list of all people who had been exposed to the disease.
1881: Lincoln voters passed a $10,000 bond issue to start a water works system.
A smallpox scare had the country near panic.
1891: Will and Louis Stull organized the Industrial Savings Bank of Lincoln.
A skating craze had subsided to the point where Blair claimed to have the only skating rink left in the state.
1901: Loup City was visited by the first mobile library sent out by the State Library Commission.
1911: Competition for city asphalt paving contracts was stiff. One bid was 38 cents a yard less than the city engineers' estimate of the spring paving schedule.
1921: A Christmas Day fire in Sioux City, Iowa, left two dead and damage estimated at $500,000.
1931: Judge E.B. Perry of Lincoln told the State Bar Association meeting in Omaha that organized crime had a foothold in Nebraska and that men of the Al Capone type were active in the state.
1941: For the first time, the Lincoln Post Office passed the million-dollar mark in annual receipts.
1951: Water fluoridation was becoming a hot topic in Lincoln. The argument for it was that children using water that contained a certain minute level of the chemical would have fewer dental problems. Those opposed called it forced medication or even poison. Fluoridation was adopted about 18 years later.
1961: A snowstorm swept across the Midwest, stranding hundreds of schoolchildren and Christmas holiday travelers and causing at least 10 deaths.
1971: Allocations to the 30 Lincoln United Fund Campaign agencies were reduced a total of almost $71,000 because the 1971 campaign had fallen short of its goal, raising $1,207,000.
A federal referee declared Hiram Scott College at Scottsbluff bankrupt. Opened in 1965, the college had been closed about a year. It had $7 million in debts.
1981: The Salvation Army's Tree of Lights surpassed its $60,000 goal by more than $5,000 in Lincoln. The money helped provide food, clothes, toys and gifts to 856 families and more than 8,000 people.
A 2-year-old Omaha boy who was mauled by a 16-pound dog a year earlier received a $646,400 settlement for his injuries.
1991: Drunken-driving arrests were at their highest level since 1984, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. By Nov. 30 the patrol had made 2,024 DWI arrests, surpassing the previous year's 1,777.