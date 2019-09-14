1869: "Don't print any more damn lies or we'll bust you"- this was the threat hurled at a Lincoln editor by a local political figure. The country was in the Reconstruction period after the Civil War, and politics still carried a stench of hate blown in by the late conflict.
1879: Cases of malarial sore throat were reported in Lancaster County. Officials called them "dangerous."
1889: An exhibition of an incubator for babies caused a sensation at a meeting of the Missouri Valley Medical Association. The device was shown by Dr. Van Mansfield from Ashland.
1899: The Republican State Central Committee chose Cass County's Orlando Tefft as chairman.
1909: Health officer William Rhode was urged to make a systematic test of milk sold in the city.
1919: Performing in motion pictures showing or advertised to show soon in Lincoln theaters: Mary Pickford in "The Hoodlum," Betty Compton in "The Miracle Man," Clara Kimball Young in "Better Wife," Constance Talmadge in "Happiness a la Mode."
1929: The Nebraska Dairy Development Society of Lincoln, a nonprofit organization, filed articles of incorporation with the secretary of state. Former Gov. Keith Neville of North Platte was on the board of trustees.
You have free articles remaining.
1939: The Nebraska City High School faculty decreed that skirts of short girls on the football pep club would be no shorter than 23 inches from the floor and those of the taller girls 24 inches.
1949: The American Legion's 5th Nebraska District voted against a resolution proposing legalization of gambling for organizations.
1959: Henry L. Holst, a 1957 graduate of the University of Nebraska College of Law, was appointed Lincoln deputy city attorney. Holst had been chief examiner of the motor transportation department of the State Railway Commission.
1969: Responding to claims it would bring more conventions to Lincoln, the City Council approved consumption of alcoholic beverages in Pershing Municipal Auditorium under specified restrictions.
1979: An attempt to recall Schuyler Mayor Jeffrey Pokorny from office failed as voters gave the 36-year-old a bigger margin of victory than he got when first elected. The University of Nebraska student government decided to fight a recently announced 10 percent tuition increase passed by the Board of Regents.
1989: U.S. Reps. Douglas Bereuter, Peter Hoagland and Virginia Smith voted in support of the U.S. House of Representatives' Flag Protection Act of 1989, outlawing physical abuse of the American flag. The measure was a response to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that desecration of the flag was a form of dissent protected under the Constitution.
1999: State troopers started training on 12 newly purchased Chevrolet Camaros - chosen because they provided a quicker response on Interstate 80, where motorists driving 80 to 90 mph was a daily occurrence. The Camaros cost $21,797.70 each. Each of Nebraska's six patrol districts was to receive two cars.