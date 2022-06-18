This Week In Nebraska History

1872: The First Universalist Church of Lincoln was dedicated.

Lincoln residents were warned to keep cattle and swine penned lest they be impounded.

Difficulties in reaching Lincoln from the west were exemplified in accidents between Lincoln and the Middle Creek crossing. Teams of horses had drowned and lives of their owners were nearly lost.

1882: William McLaughlin bought the Donovan half-section two miles west of Lincoln for $18 an acre.

Conversations between Lincoln and Omaha were held on the new telephone.

1892: A large number of property owners were protesting the construction of the Rock Island through the Antelope Valley, but the City Council was determined to let it go through.

1902: Wet weather was the only obstacle in the way of harvesting the largest wheat crop the state had ever raised.

1912: The University of Nebraska added a Fine Arts School. Paul H. Grumann was director.

Some Lincolnites complained about a tarlike flavor in the city's drinking water. They said the water had been tainted since it was treated during a typhoid epidemic.

1922: A Lincoln-Grand Island bus went over an embankment near Emerald. One man was fatally injured and nine passengers were hurt.

1932: More than 20 square miles of urban and suburban Lincoln were covered by floodwaters 3 to 10 feet deep. It was said to be the worst flood since 1908.

Arthur F. Mullen of Omaha was designated to lead the floor fight for New York Gov. Franklin D. Roosevelt in the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Roosevelt was to win nomination and the presidency.

1942: Only Utah outranked Nebraska in percentage of people 5-24 years of age who were attending schools in 1940, a Census Bureau report showed.

1952: Some 350 high school students from Nebraska and Iowa were attending the three-week All State High School Fine Arts Course at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln.

1962: Sabin oral vaccine against polio was given to 99,000 area residents. This represented 77 percent of Lincoln's population and 64 percent of Lancaster County's.

1972: A wave of showers swept the Midwest, and temperatures went to record lows for this time of year. An overnight reading in Lincoln was 48 degrees; Chadron had 36 a day or two earlier.

1982: Lincoln had the highest cost of living among six Nebraska cities included in a 214-city nationwide survey. Hastings had the lowest index of the other Nebraska cities sampled, followed by Holdrege, Scottsbluff, Omaha and Norfolk.

1992: A new $11.4 million Pioneer seed corn producing plant was scheduled to be built in York in time for the following year's corn crop.

