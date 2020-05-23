This Week In Nebraska History

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1870: Wreckage of a fallen smokestack at the Salt Basin west of town was cleared away. Wind had blown down the stack several weeks earlier. At the same time, work was progressing on a rail line to ship the mined salt to a nearby processing plant.

1880: The governor's commission to locate a site for the new reform school returned to Lincoln and reported its choice was a hilltop two miles west of Kearney.

1890: Gov. John M. Thayer ordered an extra session of the Legislature to consider railroad regulation, the Australian ballot and coinage of silver. The governor issued a supplementary proclamation three days later when he realized there would not be funds for the special session unless an appropriations bill was included.

1900: The State Board of Health was considering a proposal to put Nebraska under quarantine for smallpox.

1910: A petition to annul the merger of the Lincoln Traction Co. and the Citizens' Street Railway Co. and to cancel the stock of the consolidated company was dismissed by the Nebraska State Railway Commission.

1920: An estimated 240,000 acres was filed on in the McCook land district.