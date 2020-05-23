This Week In Nebraska History

1870: Wreckage of a fallen smokestack at the Salt Basin west of town was cleared away. Wind had blown down the stack several weeks earlier. At the same time, work was progressing on a rail line to ship the mined salt to a nearby processing plant.
1880: The governor's commission to locate a site for the new reform school returned to Lincoln and reported its choice was a hilltop two miles west of Kearney.
1890: Gov. John M. Thayer ordered an extra session of the Legislature to consider railroad regulation, the Australian ballot and coinage of silver. The governor issued a supplementary proclamation three days later when he realized there would not be funds for the special session unless an appropriations bill was included.
1900: The State Board of Health was considering a proposal to put Nebraska under quarantine for smallpox.
1910: A petition to annul the merger of the Lincoln Traction Co. and the Citizens' Street Railway Co. and to cancel the stock of the consolidated company was dismissed by the Nebraska State Railway Commission.
1920: An estimated 240,000 acres was filed on in the McCook land district.
1930: The first official act of Omaha's new police commissioner, Arthur Westergaard, was to cut 25 police officers from the city payroll.
1940: Great flights of grasshoppers were harassing Nebraska farmers. The infestations were especially severe in Custer, Sheridan, Buffalo and Adams counties.
1950: Omaha Election Commissioner Anton Tusa said the total cost of the April primary election there was $37,502, or 55.8 cents per vote, compared with a 1928 cost per vote of 77.8 cents.
1960: Public-operated Wyuka Cemetery in Lincoln ended its racial segregation rules. Members of the board of trustees voted to open the whole cemetery to anyone rather than restrict burials of some races to specific sections as had been done for the previous 30 years.
1970: University of Nebraska regents ordered a study of the spring's campus demonstrations and approved installation of artificial turf in Memorial Stadium and the fieldhouse, to be financed by the athletic department.
1980: An 1890 Frederic Remington painting, valued at more than $10,000, was stolen from Joslyn Art Museum in Omaha.
1990: Despite the seven traffic deaths that occurred in the week prior, the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety announced Nebraska might be headed for its smallest annual traffic death toll since World War II. Weather, law enforcement and safety belt usage were similar to previous years; administrator Fred Zwonechek attributed the trend to better driver behavior.
