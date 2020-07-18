This Week In Nebraska History

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1870: A town ordinance was passed ratifying the articles of incorporation of the Lincoln Street Railroad Co.

1880: W.H. Lowe, one of the oldest settlers in Otoe County, was in Lincoln with a wagonload of apples gathered from trees he had planted nearly 20 years earlier.

1890: Blue Hill had fires at both ends of the main street. Seventeen buildings were in ashes as a result, and little of the contents of any building was salvaged.

1900: The increase in business made it necessary for Nebraska railroads to add locomotive power.

1910: Nebraskans were estimated to have $15 million invested in automobiles.

1920: Thomas P. Kennard, one of the founding fathers of the city of Lincoln, died at age 92.

1930: Two people were killed and 21 injured when a roller coaster in Krug Park in Omaha plunged off the track and dropped 35 feet to the ground. A timber supporting the track had given way.

1940: The mercury in Lincoln soared, giving the city the dubious honor of having the highest official reading in the nation: 113 degrees.

1950: Crete's new $222,000 municipal hospital was opened for public inspection.