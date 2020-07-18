This Week In Nebraska History

1870: A town ordinance was passed ratifying the articles of incorporation of the Lincoln Street Railroad Co.
1880: W.H. Lowe, one of the oldest settlers in Otoe County, was in Lincoln with a wagonload of apples gathered from trees he had planted nearly 20 years earlier.
1890: Blue Hill had fires at both ends of the main street. Seventeen buildings were in ashes as a result, and little of the contents of any building was salvaged.
1900: The increase in business made it necessary for Nebraska railroads to add locomotive power.
1910: Nebraskans were estimated to have $15 million invested in automobiles.
1920: Thomas P. Kennard, one of the founding fathers of the city of Lincoln, died at age 92.
1930: Two people were killed and 21 injured when a roller coaster in Krug Park in Omaha plunged off the track and dropped 35 feet to the ground. A timber supporting the track had given way.
1940: The mercury in Lincoln soared, giving the city the dubious honor of having the highest official reading in the nation: 113 degrees.
1950: Crete's new $222,000 municipal hospital was opened for public inspection.
1960: Lincoln's park and recreation system got its biggest financial boost in history when the City Council unanimously approved a park budget for a total of $1,627,531. This included $105,000 for two new neighborhood swimming pools and a $122,000 one-year program benefiting 12 city parks.
1970: Sens. Carl T. Curtis and Roman Hruska recommended to President Nixon that fellow Republican and Congressman Robert Denney of Fairbury be appointed a federal judge, filling the third federal seat in the state. Aspirants for Denney's 1st District congressional seat already were seeking support in the party's district committee, which would choose the party's candidate to succeed Denney.
1980: Amtrak's long-awaited Superliner cars were making their debut in Lincoln. They were the first new long-distance rail passenger cars in this country in more than 20 years.
1990: After 82 days of deliberation, a grand jury in the 1988 failure of the Franklin Community Federal Credit Union found that tales of child sexual abuse, prostitution and drug trafficking were "a carefully crafted hoax" and indicted two key witnesses for perjury and Omaha Lancers owner Alan Baer for pandering.
