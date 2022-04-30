This Week In Nebraska History

1872: Twelve Englishmen arrived on the B&M Railroad. Some were going to western Nebraska, the rest planned to settle near Palmyra. A large Danish colony also was expected.

1882: The Burlington track from Tecumseh to the Missouri River was expected to be ready for trains before July 4.

1892: William Jennings Bryan's free-binding twine bill passed the U.S. House of Representatives.

1902: Congressman E.J. Burkett secured an appropriation of $300,000 to rebuild the old Lincoln Post Office between Ninth and 10th streets on O Street. The building was later sold to the city for $50,000 and converted into City Hall.

1912:An Oak Creek channel was completed and the water turned into it, lessening Northwest Lincoln flood dangers.

1922:It was announced that Lancaster County voters would have their first opportunity to cast absentee ballots in the upcoming primary election. A new law provided that a voter could apply for an absentee ballot between 30 days and two days before the election.

1932:Charles Letton, 78, clerk of the Nebraska Supreme Court, died at his Lincoln home.

1942: The WPA reported a scarcity of labor in Lincoln. Workmen were imported to complete a paving project. The impact of World War II had all but removed unemployment from the economic picture.

1952: The Sidney Chamber of Commerce estimated the city's population at 6,600, up from 4,912 reported in the 1950 census. The western Nebraska oil boom, centered in Cheyenne County, was said to account for the growth.

1962: Children between the ages of 6 and 16 placed free want ads in the Sunday Journal and Star for the fourth straight year.

1972: Storz Brewery in Omaha, started by German immigrant Gottleib Storz in 1876, was to be closed.

1982:An open house was scheduled in David City for the new Region V vocational services center for mentally handicapped people.

1992: As the death toll in the Los Angeles race riots reached 44, churches across Nebraska preached words of love and unity to heal wounds of the Rodney King beating acquittal and deadly violence that had erupted in Los Angeles.

