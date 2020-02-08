This Week In Nebraska History

1870: Reports from the area were that about 30 Natives had attacked a railroad construction crew near Sidney but that the well-armed attackers were driven off by the railroaders. The railroad crew believed that their at-tackers suffered one fatality.
1880: One of the most disastrous prairie fires in years started on the south side of the steam wagon road, between Middle Creek and Haines Corner, south-southwest of Lincoln. The fire raged three days.
1890: The Knights of Pythias were considering plans to form a joint syndicate and erect a $300,000 hotel on the southeast cor-ner of 13th and P streets.
1900: Clarence Eddy gave the opening concert on a new organ at the University of Nebraska.
1910: B.C. Adams, manager of the Lincoln Gas Co., was in police court, charged with furnishing gas below the standard required by city ordinance.
1920: Nebraska’s Sen. George W. Norris made a bitter attack on the World War I peace treaty and President Woodrow Wilson.
You have free articles remaining.
1930: Mrs. A.G. Warner, the widow of a former University of Nebraska professor, died after a short illness. She had been general secretary of the YWCA for five years.
1940: Republican State Chairman Kenneth Wherry of Pawnee City advised Nebraskans not to worry about the national debt. He said that if the Republicans were elected, they would pay it off “as usual.”
1950: A mail campaign to recruit Iowa and Nebraska members for the Ku Klux Klan was apparently being conducted.
1960: About $70 million worth of military might was being installed in southeast Nebraska’s underground Atlas intercontinental ballistic missile launching sites, including $25 million to $30 million in construction, $9 million for installation and $30 million in 10 missiles.
1970: University of Nebraska regents approved the sale of 228 acres of university land between 70th and 84th streets on Adams Street to the city for park and golf course developments, resulting in Mahoney Park. 1980. University regents approved establishment of a South Central Experimental Station near Clay Center. Gov. Norbert Tiemann asserted that 250 university faculty members received higher salaries than his $18,000 a year.
1980: Firefighters from seven communities assisted Superior firefighters in bat-tling the town’s worst fire ever. An estimated 250 people were in the Superior Elks Lodge when a fire broke out in the grill area. The building was a total loss. Four fire-fighters were injured.
1990: After Sens. Bernice Labedz and Bill Barrett received courtesy boxes of Wheaties featuring their faces during a leadership conference, Labedz was inspired to expand the idea. She sent General Foods a picture taken in 1925 of her parents, William and Anna Koziol, and their 17 kids. General Foods ran the photo with the caption “Champions of Omaha, Nebraska.”
2000: A 44-year-old truck driver was able to retire early after mining abandoned missile silos and selling the scrap he found in them. An Atlas silo — the type scattered across southeast Nebraska in the 1960s -— could hold 1,500 tons of valuable scrap, including brass, aluminum, copper, lead, stainless steel and large I-beams.