This Week In Nebraska History

1870: Reports from the area were that about 30 Natives had attacked a railroad construction crew near Sidney but that the well-armed attackers were driven off by the railroaders. The railroad crew believed that their at-tackers suffered one fatality.

1880: One of the most disastrous prairie fires in years started on the south side of the steam wagon road, between Middle Creek and Haines Corner, south-southwest of Lincoln. The fire raged three days.

1890: The Knights of Pythias were considering plans to form a joint syndicate and erect a $300,000 hotel on the southeast cor-ner of 13th and P streets.

1900: Clarence Eddy gave the opening concert on a new organ at the University of Nebraska.

1910: B.C. Adams, manager of the Lincoln Gas Co., was in police court, charged with furnishing gas below the standard required by city ordinance.

1920: Nebraska’s Sen. George W. Norris made a bitter attack on the World War I peace treaty and President Woodrow Wilson.

1930: Mrs. A.G. Warner, the widow of a former University of Nebraska professor, died after a short illness. She had been general secretary of the YWCA for five years.