This Week In Nebraska History

1872: Closing exercises of the state normal school in Peru began with classes in arithmetic, geography, philosophy and astronomy. The next day, classes in trigonometry and analysis were examined. On the third day a large number of the students' relatives and friends attended the conclusion of the examination of the class in the theory and practice of teaching.

1882: A Union Pacific conductor was discharged for carrying a woman from Sidney to Omaha without a ticket. She was said to have boarded the train in tears, telling the conductor her husband had died and that she had to get to her friends but she had no money. The woman turned out to be a detective.

1892: A prairie fire stated by a locomotive on the Kansas segment of the Burlington’s Oxford-St. Francis branch burned into Nebraska before it was finally stopped.

1902: The Lincoln Excise Board increased the license fee for saloons from $1,000 to $1,500.

1912: The flood situation along the Platte and Elkhorn rivers was serious. Burlington bridges were out at Grand Island, Columbus, Schuyler and Fremont.

1922: Former Lincolnite Gen. John J. Pershing said the reduction in the size of the U.S. Army was deplorable.

1932: The goal set for Lincoln’s united employment campaign was $1.5 million in wages for new jobs. The American Legion was sponsoring a national campaign as a war against the Depression in 10,000 cities.

1942: The Office of Price Administration announced that sugar rationing would begin May 4. The rationing resulted from shortages created by World War II.

1952: Most of Nebraska’s rural telephones would be dial-operated within 10 years, the Nebraska Telephone Association said.

1962: Bob Devaney, who recently arrived from Wyoming, was organizing his first spring football practice at the University of Nebraska. There were 90 candidates.

1972: The University of Nebraska College of Medicine announced it would intensify training but shorten the time required to earn an M.D. degree from four years to three.

1982: A top executive of the Target Stores retail chain confirmed reports of its negotiations to buy a 9-acre site on North 48th Street.

1992: After years of wrangling with city officials over possible Lincoln locations, Wal-Mart agreed to be one of two anchor stores for the Lincoln Crossing shopping center at 27th and Superior streets.

