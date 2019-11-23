1869: Nebraskans forecast that the coming national census would put the state population figure at 230,000-250,000, giving the state two members in the House of Representatives.
1879: Corn advanced to 25 cents a bushel and optimistic farmers were claiming that it was possible to raise as much as 80 bushels of corn on an acre of Nebraska's best soil.
1889: The Burlington Railroad announced that it was ready to ship coal from Newcastle, Wyo., via Alliance to Nebraska stations.
1899: Concern was voiced in Lincoln that the discovery of gold in the sands of Cape Nome, Alaska, would cause a mass exodus of men from the state.
1909: Omaha was in hot water with the state as charges were made before Gov. A.C. Shallenberger that the metropo lis was not enforcing the 8 p.m. closing law for public places.
1919: A fuel shortage followed on the heels of a severe cold wave. Lincoln public and private schools had to close temporarily.
1929: After receiving 10 or 20 no-fund checks in payment of taxes, the Lancaster County treasurer threatened to require payments of taxes in cash.
1939: Gov. R.L. Cochran said the people of Nebraska had "ample reason for thanksgiving" despite years of economic depression and drought.
1949: The Nebraska Farm Bureau Federation renewed its stand in favor of a state sales tax or income tax or both.
1959: The Lincoln Public Schools ranked in the top five of 350 U.S. systems taking the Iowa "education development test." The test was said to indicate educa tional development based on school, home and other influences. It had been given to 400,000 children across the nation.
1969: Grain piles mounded around overflowing Nebraska elevators.
Joseph Soshnik, president of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campuses, said students who tried to improve society were preferable to those who blandly accepted the status quo.
1979: Lincoln motorists got an early Christmas present as part of Nebraska Highway 2 reopened for through traffic. The highway had been closed between 14th and 27th streets since May.
1989: President Bush signed legislation allowing Nebraska to give 1,800 acres of land along the Missouri River back to South Dakota. A 1905 compact set the border between the states at the midpoint of the river channel, which then shifted significantly due to natural causes and flood control projects.