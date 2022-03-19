This Week In Nebraska History

1872: Saxby and Dunbar’s great international circus was to roll out of Lincoln about April 7. It included a buffalo, two elks, two antelopes and a dog.

The St. Joseph & Denver City Railroad reached Fairbury.

1882: Railroad conductors were ordered to jot down the number of any pass used and the number of miles traveled on it.

Congress was working to create a federal department of agriculture.

1892: Frank W. Little, who had just rebuilt the Lincoln Street Railway Co., bought 20 motors and 15 new open streetcars.

The Lincoln Board of Education declared that the district’s greatest need was a new high school.

1902: A federal expert was designated to come to Nebraska to assist in curbing a smallpox epidemic.

1912: The Boy Scouts of America had recently been organized and many Lincoln boys were joining troops.

1922: Lincoln’s first spring style opening was held. Crowds blocked the streets in front of the more elaborate exhibits.

1932: A stir was created by reports that an Aurora beauty operator had been kidnapped.

1942: The Sidney Telegraph demanded that the city’s residents provide some housing for as many as 8,000 men who were to be employed there shortly to construct an immense ammunition storage depot.

1952: The Nebraska Mother of 1952 title was bestowed upon Maude Hart Weaver of Falls City, widow of Gov. Arthur J. Weaver. She was the mother of two sons and four daughters.

A two-day blizzard left Lincoln traffic at a standstill.

1962: The state Health Department said that radioactive fallout had not been reported in the state to the degree that had been predicted after the 1961 Soviet atmospheric nuclear tests.

1972: In Wahoo, John F. Kennedy College celebrated winning the women’s national Amateur Athletic Union basketball title.

Work was begun on a $1.8 million, 13-building, 106-unit apartment complex near 74th and A streets.

1982: State investigators said that the end of World War II probably marked the beginning of highway project bid rigging in Nebraska.

Burlington Northern Railroad called back 100 laid-off employees at its Havelock car shop in Lincoln. About 420 workers laid off at the Spencer Beef plant in Schuyler early in the month were recalled.

1992: University of Nebraska-Lincoln library officials reclaimed at least 45 books that were among the 21,000 rare volumes stolen by Stephen Blumberg and stashed in an Iowa house. Blumberg traveled the country “collecting” rare books. Over the years, he slipped into hundreds of libraries and walked away with thousands of rare volumes.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0