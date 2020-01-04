This Week In Nebraska History

1870: Potatoes cost 50 cents per bushel; butter, 35 cents per pound; eggs, 25 cents per dozen; fresh beef, 8-12 cents per pound; poultry, 10-15 cents per pound; apples, $2 per bushel; flour, $3 per hundredweight.

1880: The Omaha telephone exchange had 300 subscribers and Council Bluffs had 100.

1890: Missouri Pacific Railroad officials visited Lincoln and prepared to erect a new passenger depot near Eighth and S streets.

1900: An attempt was being made to organize the Irish of Lincoln to lend sympathy and support to the Boers of South Africa in their struggle against the British.

1910: Federal architects said they had planned the Lincoln post office so that additions could be made without impairing its beauty. The first part of the building at 10th and P streets had been occupied in 1906, but its adequacy was already in question. However, it would be the late 1930s before the "west half" was added.

1920: The first trial run of an airmail route from Chicago landed in Omaha.

1930: Gutzon Borglum, noted sculptor who had worked on the new Nebraska Capitol, urged American independence in art in an address before the Nebraska State Historical Society.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}