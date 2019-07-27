1869: Brady Island, named for a Platte River island, was a new telegraph, military freight and passenger station on the Union Pacific Railroad 18 miles west of Willow Island. A few fortified buildings constituted the settlement.
1879: Grading of Ninth Street north to P Street began. The street was cut down 4 or 5 feet. P Street and the north half of Government Square went down about 6 feet at the same time.
1889: The first work was done on the YMCA building at 13th and N streets. The entire Gazette Journal block at Hastings was destroyed by fire.
1899: The camp at the Presidio at San Francisco was prepared for the 1st Nebraska Regiment, then on its way back from Manila on the transport Hancock.
1909: The City Council voted to give free water to the Nebraska State Fair once more. 1919: Federal judges in Council Bluffs ordered an increase in streetcar rates in Lincoln - 6 cents, except for the suburbs, which were given a 1-cent increase.
1929: Because of the unusually heavy run of wheat on the Omaha market, Omaha Grain Exchange directors voted to suspend until Aug. 10 a rule to require weighing of grain before it was diverted.
1939: Terry Carpenter of Scottsbluff announced he would file as a candidate for the Democratic nomination for governor.
1949: The State Railway Commission heard an application of Lincoln City Lines for an increase in bus fares from four tokens for 30 cents to four for 35 cents.
1959: As a result of an agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Nebraska State Historical Society acquired two additional buildings at Fort Robinson for preservation and use as a museum exhibit. The 1948 to 1958 construction boom in Nebraska cleared the $2 billion mark, with 80 percent of that spent in the last five years.
1969: The first fountain in the 15th Street mall north of the Capitol was turned on. Wilber's Czech Festival awarded Eugene Cernan, one of the first men to orbit the moon in a spaceship, the King Charles International Award. The award was named for a 14th-century Czech and Holy Roman Empire ruler. Cernan and fellow crewmen of Apollo 10 mission flew in May as a prelude to the landing of Apollo 11's crew on the moon in July.
1979: The Nebraska Supreme Court ruled unanimously in a class-action suit that mobile homes should be taxed as personal property and not as motor vehicles. More than 1,000 applications were processed by the Nebraska Job Service for work at the Grand Island Monfort packing plant. Monfort estimated a need for 600-650 employees.
1989: Kris Rutford, 28, of Lincoln swam the 21-mile English Channel in 10 hours, 44 minutes. The former UNL swim team member swam to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The locally owned Miller & Paine Department Store closed after 108 years. The retail chain was purchased by Dillard's Department Stores.
1999: The city of Lincoln, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the president of Nebco Inc. unveiled plans for a $24.4 million baseball stadium on the northwest edge of downtown. Residents of the North Bottoms voiced concerns about parking and traffic - surprisingly similar to concerns residents raised in 1947 when a minorleague ballpark was proposed just blocks away on North 10th Street. People, animals and crops across the state suffered through the 12th day of a blistering heat wave. In Lancaster County, the death of a 75-year-old Lincoln man was attributed to the heat. At least 3,000 cattle, mostly in northeast Nebraska, died. The heat index for eastern Nebraska rose to 114 degrees.