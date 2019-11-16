1869: A feud between Lincoln and Omaha over whether the Bellevue & Lincoln Railroad or the Omaha & Southwestern Railroad would build the line that would connect the two cities ended in a compromise: consolidation of the two. The Burlington & Missouri River was the first railroad to reach Lincoln via Plattsmouth and Ashland, and a line was constructed later from Ashland to Omaha.
1879: A temporary bridge over the Missouri River at Plattsmouth was knocked out of line by running ice. All trains had to be brought across the river on an old transfer boat.
1889: Penal methods at the penitentiary took a cue from show business. A flourishing chautauqua class was in operation among the convicts.
1899: A worker fell to his death from the roof of the Lincoln Auditorium, then under construction at 13th and M streets.
1909: Lincoln High School climaxed a brilliant football season by defeating York, clinching the state football championship.
1919: Nebraska Republican leaders expressed agreement with state ments from the national Democratic Party that the United States had probably fought in her last war. But they opposed entering into any alliances with other countries that would hurt American independence.
1929: The State Game and Parks Commission bought 188 acres of land near Louisville. The area contained eight lakes and was to be used as a recreational facility.
1939: An Omaha police sergeant received seven proposals of marriage from women in several states. The officer had been the subject of national publicity after telling how for nine years he had raised his family alone after his wife died.
1949: Veterans of Foreign Wars national commander Clyde A. Lewis told a Lincoln audience that only three of 81 veterans hospitals authorized for construction after World War II had been completed. He termed this progress "too slow."
1959: Nearly half of Nebraska's state senators were dissatisfied with the way the state was programming the Interstate Highway, a survey by Lincoln interests showed. The main complaints were that the highway was being built too slowly and that too much money was being spent in metropolitan Omaha before work farther west was undertaken.
1969: Nebraska's football team accepted an invitation to play Georgia in the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas.
1979: Scooter buses began operation, providing a 10-cent ride downton that linked the Universtiy of Nebraska-Lincoln, the Capitol and the County-City Building.
1989: The goal posts at Memorial Stadium tumbled as Husker fans celebrated Nebraska's 42-25 victory over Oklahoma. UNL freshman C.J. Falgione, who hung from a section of the goal post until it fell on his head, strongly suggested that NU use aluminum posts in the future.