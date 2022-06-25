This Week In Nebraska History

1872: The bathhouse on Salt Creek had just opened, and there was a lively sale of flannels for ladies' bathing suits.

1882: In drilling an artesian well in Goverment Square (at Ninth, 10th, O and P streets), drillers ran across what they thought were indications of gold. It was believed that Lincoln was sitting on a potential gold mine.

1892: Though saloons were permitted on O Street, Lincoln temperance people met to celebrate what they regarded as the success of prohibition in Iowa.

1902:Arrangements were being made to install steam heating pipes in the streets to serve downtown buildings from a central point.

The Missouri Pacific Railroad gave Lincoln sleeper service.

1912: Lincoln authorities decided to make a thoroughfare to the State Fairgrounds by cutting 17th Street through south of Vine.

1922: In Lincoln and Havelock, 83 railroad shopmen were working while 1,228 had joined in a nationwide strike.

1932: Franklin D. Roosevelt was chosen to be the Democratic nominee for president on the fourth ballot at the party's national convention in Chicago; Nebraska "drys" refused to join a "wet" parade at the convention.

1942: The drought, which had blistered Nebraska crops for almost a decade, was broken. Small grain was maturing into what was believed to be the largest crop in southwest Nebraska history.

1952: Issues that had threatened to crush reactivation of the Lincoln Air Force Base were resolved and the House gave the go ahead to reopen the base northwest of the city.

1962:Large hail pelted nearly mature wheat in a belt from Litchfield to Ansley to northeast of Broken Bow.

1972: Nebraska Penal Complex Warden Charles Wolff said convict Thomas Alvarez was at first unbelieving, then convinced and finally "very happy" when told of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that executions were "cruel and unusual punishment" and therefore unconstitutional. Alvarez had been sentenced to death for the 1966 rape-strangulation of Mary O'Shea of Lincoln.

1982: Avoca marked its 100th birthday with a three-day celebration.

A 36-year-old leukemia patient checked into Omaha's Clarkson Memorial Hospital to have the first bone marrow transplant in a Nebraska hospital.

1992: Misdemeanor obscenity charges were dropped against four Omaha music stores accused of selling sexually explicit rap music to teen-agers. Life Life Life.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0