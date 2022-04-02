This Week In Nebraska History

1872: A city election saw little attention paid to party lines. Members of the Republican, Democratic and the People's parties won office.
1882: The death of Jesse James was the talk of the area.
1892: The Rock Island Railroad said it was ready to buy depot property at 19th and O.
1902: Prohibition was defeated inLincoln by a narrow margin:2,304 for, 2,364 against.
1912: The spring thaw brought floods on the Platte River.
1922: University of Nebraska alumni were soliciting funds to build Memorial Stadium.
1932: Forty officers, directed by Harold "Three Gun"Wilson, new Prohibition administrator for Nebraska, began a series of liquor raids in Lincoln.
1942: Nebraska's first successful oil well had been drilled in Richardson County.
1952: The former Lincoln Star building at 12th and M streets was acquired by the Good News Broadcasting Association Inc. The Star had moved to the new Journal-Star building at 926 P St.
1962: Plans for remodeling of the Lincoln (Ninth and P streets) and Capital (11th and P streets) hotels were announced by new owners Mr. and Mrs. Bennett S. Martin.
1972: A windup day saw 67 laws enacted as the Legislature ended its first even-numbered year regular session.
1982: A centuries-old silver cup, a wedding gift from Martin Luther to his sister Margaret, was returned to St. John Lutheran Church in Beatrice for a brief Easter visit.
1992: Nebraska placed among six "math-smart" states. Standardized national math scores were measured by the National Assessment of Educational Progress, a federal project. The other states were North Dakota, Montana, Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin.