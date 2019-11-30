This Week In Nebraska History

1869: The foundation for the first University of Nebraska building was completed. This building came to be known as University Hall or "U Hall." It was about 100 yards north of 11th and R streets. The basement and first floor were used until 1948.
1879: The state prison reported that convicts were turning out 10,000 bricks a day for use in construction of the new Capitol.
1889: A David City newspaper publisher settled in Lincoln and vowed that he would "not rest easy" until the city had established prohibition.
1899: The State Board of Agriculture arranged to hold a state fair in Lincoln the coming year. The Capital City was asked to discontinue its local street fair.
1909: The Legislature agreed to pay $70,000 for the Wayne Normal School, forerunner of Wayne State College.
1919: Along with their books and pencils, some University of Nebraska students carried axes to classes. The coal shortage had caused a heating problem at the school, and the City Council had authorized the cutting of "useless" trees to help the situation.
1929: The building of a U.S. Veterans Bureau hospital on a site then four miles east of Lincoln on the south side of O Street was approved by President Herbert Hoover. The hospital, fronting on what was then a rural road, now known as 70th Street, was dedicated and in use within two years.
You have free articles remaining.
1939: December temperatures ran wild. The highest was 82 in Central City. There were 80-degree readings in at least a dozen towns.
1949: Nebraska soil conservation district supervisors approved a plan for comprehensive development of the Missouri Basin.
1959: Lincoln changed from a five-digit telephone number system to the seven-digit system with an eye to joining a nationwide direct distance dialing hookup in the mid-1960s.
1969: The Gary Hullinger family of Stromsburg showed the reserve champion steer, an AngusHereford crossbred, at Chicago's International Livestock Exposition. One of the family members, 13-year-old Randy, earlier won the grand championship at Omaha's Ak-Sar-Ben with a Charolais-Angus crossbred.
A closed-circuit television system was being used to check the condition of Lincoln's downtown sanitary sewer lines. Camera and lights were pulled through the mains.
1979: The State Education Department said Nebraska had the fourth-highest literacy rate in the nation and more schools were emphasizing basics without being forced to do so.
1989: Lincolnites were indignant after a gunman carrying a .22-caliber pistol or rifle shot and killed five geese swimming in the St. Elizabeth Regional Medical Center pond. Police were unable to track the criminal.
The University of Nebraska announced U.S. Secretary of Defense Dick Cheney would speak at its December commencement ceremony. Cheney, who was born in Lincoln but moved soon after, was also set to receive an honorary doctor of laws degree.