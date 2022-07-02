This Week In Nebraska History

This Week is Nebraska History is unavailable this week. It will return next week.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Bill Lehr, a cattle feeder whose family owns the T-Bone Truck Stop, paid $45,000 for the Anthony's steer in an online auction that ended Monday.
This year's continuous outbreaks of hail are the result of storms riding into Nebraska along the edge of the heat dome that has been suffocating vast swaths of the country this spring and summer.
Four-year-old Brayden quickly recovered from the operation on his skull, but his dad continues to work toward a full recovery.
A blow to separation of church and state, or a relief for Nebraska teachers of faith? Nebraskans differ on a U.S. Supreme Court ruling involving a football coach and his on-field prayers.
A limpkin, a bird never before seen in Nebraska, was spotted at a wetlands mitigation pond near Gretna. The tropical shorebird’s typical range is in south Florida and central America.
Nebraska State Fair was granted a walk-around liquor license by Grand Island City Council Tuesday.
For more than 20 years, Jeff Hermanson was a deputy for the Saunders County Sheriff’s Department. He died last week at 45 years-old.
81-year-old Jerry Pawlak of Lincoln, the only organist to play at the College World Series since its move downtown, is stepping away. He has worked at the CWS since 2011.
Four abortion advocates from Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota spoke Thursday about their abortions and why they think women and families need the option.
Mark Rezac discovered the fledgling as he was raking a field, and thought it was dead until it swiveled its head. He called the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and a conservation officer Dina Barta arrived within the hour.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.