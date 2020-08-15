This Week In Nebraska History

1950: An explosion at the Nebraska Natural Gas Co. meter building at 84th and O streets seriously burned four men and did considerable damage to the 12-by-12-foot structure.

1960: More than 300 milk producers from a 17-country area around Lincoln jammed the City Council chamber to oppose a controversial proposed milk ordinance.

1970: A commission headed by Richard Spelts Jr. of Grand Island issued its report on spring anti-war disturbances among students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The report generally complimented the university but recommended that the school rely on Lincoln police for law enforcement in any future similar situations.

1980: The U.S. Postal Service announced purchase of a site at 52nd and Van Dorn streets for a new post office.

The price of gasoline in Lincoln had gone down in recent months. A random survey showed prices ranging from $1.12 to $1.29 a gallon for self-service regular gas.

1990: Nebraska National Guard units were informed they could be activated for service in the Persian Gulf crisis within the following week. Lincoln churches were already holding prayer services for Nebraska troops and government workers serving there.

Preliminary figures from the 1990 census reported that, although Lincoln's population had increased 11 percent since 1980, the state had grown by less than 1 percent.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0