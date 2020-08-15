This Week In Nebraska History

1870: A dispute in Lincoln centered on whether teachers or the school board should control the choice of textbooks.
1880: Wild grass was only 2 inches high and in many places even that was being cut for feed.
1890: A solid train of 21 cars of canned fruit, the first train of its kind ever shipped across the continent, passed through Lincoln en route from San Francisco to Chicago.
1900: George L. Town and J.W. Crabtree incorporated the University Publishing Co. with capital stock of $20,000.
1910: Ann Jarvis, creator of Mother's Day, visited Lincoln.
After granting a license to sell liquor, the mayor of West Lincoln announced it was necessary to patrol West Lincoln Boulevard.
1920: There was considerable discussion in Lincoln, official and otherwise, on whether cats were valuable assets to households.
1930: Marcus Poteet of Lincoln was commander of the Nebraska Department of the American Legion.
1940: Sheriff Gates of Falls City was attempting to obtain $2,500 by popular subscription to buy a two-way police radio.
More than half of the state's 3,730 miles of road had been paved since 1935, the Roads Department reported.
1950: An explosion at the Nebraska Natural Gas Co. meter building at 84th and O streets seriously burned four men and did considerable damage to the 12-by-12-foot structure.
1960: More than 300 milk producers from a 17-country area around Lincoln jammed the City Council chamber to oppose a controversial proposed milk ordinance.
1970: A commission headed by Richard Spelts Jr. of Grand Island issued its report on spring anti-war disturbances among students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The report generally complimented the university but recommended that the school rely on Lincoln police for law enforcement in any future similar situations.
1980: The U.S. Postal Service announced purchase of a site at 52nd and Van Dorn streets for a new post office.
The price of gasoline in Lincoln had gone down in recent months. A random survey showed prices ranging from $1.12 to $1.29 a gallon for self-service regular gas.
1990: Nebraska National Guard units were informed they could be activated for service in the Persian Gulf crisis within the following week. Lincoln churches were already holding prayer services for Nebraska troops and government workers serving there.
Preliminary figures from the 1990 census reported that, although Lincoln's population had increased 11 percent since 1980, the state had grown by less than 1 percent.
