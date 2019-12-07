This Week In Nebraska History

1869: A subject of considerable comment was the frequent use of oil, bear greases, pomades, rosemary washes, etc., on the hair. It was "a practice not to be recommended," wrote one editor.
1879: The Palladian and Union societies at the University of Nebraska were engaged in a lively combat over the possession of the Hesperian, a student publication.
1889: W.J. Lamb sold to Lambertson and Muir eight lots between Q and R streets at 16th Street for $240 a lot.
1899: Col. W.J. Bryan of the 3rd Nebraska Regiment sent his resignation to the War Department.
1909: The Lincoln Traction Co. (operator of Lincoln's streetcars) paid its occupation tax and other taxes, totaling $50,000.
1919: Gen. John J. Pershing said the U.S. Army was responsible for winning World War I.
1929: The Midwest reported 20 deaths directly attributable to the worst blizzard of the closing decade.
1939: The highway bridge over the Missouri River at Rulo was dedicated.
1949: Farm incomes in Nebraska and the nation were reported down 10 percent from the previous year.
1959: The U.S. Census Bureau reported that Nebraska had gained 108,000 in population over the previous eight years but that the state was losing half its natural population increase by migration from the farms to cities outside the state.
1969: The city Library Board said proposed new branch libraries would be named for the late C.H. Gere and the late Victor Anderson. Gere, founder of the Lincoln Journal, had organized the Lincoln Reading Room, forerunner of the library. As citizen, mayor and governor, Anderson had supported libraries in many ways.
1979: Gov. Charles Thone requested assistance from the Interstate Commerce Commission in making available rail equipment to ship Nebraska grain.
Gladys Glass of Omaha, the 15-year-old mother of a baby abducted from an Omaha hospital in October, flew to California to be reunited with the baby, who was found in the San Bernardino apartment of a former Omaha couple. Elizabeth Cross, 30, was charged with kidnapping.
1989: Record-setting low temperatures and dangerously low wind chills swept across the country. Though less than 1 inch of snow accumulated over most of the state, local high temperatures barely inched into the teens. Highs for Lincoln ranged from 5 to 5 degrees below zero, with lows as low 13 degrees below zero.