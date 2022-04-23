This Week In Nebraska History

1872: W.W. Carter was appointed postmaster of Mayville in Lancaster County.

The state of Nebraska was out of debt.

1882: Livestock feeders were paying unprecedented prices of 60 to 70 cents a bushel for corn.

1892:The excise board was struggling with the rule prohibiting more than two saloons in a block.

1902: Investigators concluded that the copper and gold found along the Niobrara River was not of quality and quantity to warrant mining.

Police were completing a dog pound in Lincoln's Haymarket Square.

1912: The British liner Titanic's collision with a North Atlantic iceberg was the top story in Lincoln's newspapers.

Services of the Lincoln Telephone and Telegraph Co. and the Bell exchange were being consolidated.

1922: Ground was broken for the new Capitol, designed by Bertram Goodhue and destined to become a Tower on the Plains. The new building would be erected on the same site that had been occupied by two previous Capitols.

1932: The Lancaster County primary election cost about $15,000. The general election, it was estimated, would cost about two-thirds that amount.

1942:The Crete Junior Chamber of Commerce paid 15 cents a bushel for dandelions dug by youngsters under age 15, exhausting its treasury but accumulating a handsome pile of 1,734 bushels of weeds.

1952: Omaha officials estimated that about 2,000 Lincolnites were there helping fight the Missouri River flood. Many were students from the University of Nebraska, Nebraska Wesleyan University and Union College.

1962: Lincoln's first fire fatality of the year was recorded when Anna M. Doerr, 81, died at her home at 2108 P St. Fire Chief Roscoe Benton said firefighters, who had to force their way into the two-story residence, found her near the front door.

1972:Lincoln Fire Chief Dallas Johnson described the Nebraska Capitol as "one of the worst fire hazards in the United States." State Fire Marshal Joe Pluta said hazards included stairwells in the tower unprotected by fire barriers, old overloaded wiring and storage of large quantities of combustible materials.

1982: U.S. Soil Conservation Service officials said that abandoned center-pivot irrigation systems may have left as many as 54,000 acres in the Sandhills exposed to wind erosion.

1992: Omaha and state gambling regulators disagreed over whether convicted felons should be banned from working in government-sponsored keno parlors. The city generally supported tighter regulations, but city officials stopped short of supporting a prohibition on convicted felons.

