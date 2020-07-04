This Week In Nebraska History

1870: The Burlington opened its railroad from the east as far as Newton (now Havelock); this was a year after construction began at Plattsmouth for the line that was to enter Lincoln via Louisville, South Bend and Ashland.
Lightning struck the Lincoln dwelling of Mr. and Mrs. N.S. Scott. Two women were in the house at the time, one in bed and the other sitting in a chair. The latter received a severe shock.
1880: A trainload of machinery for the manufacture of agriculture implements arrived at the penitentiary and business started with convict labor.
1890: Lincoln was shutting off the street lamps to avoid a threatened deficit in the lighting fund.
1900: A period of drought was broken when heavy rains fell in Nebraska.
1910: The City Council granted the Lincoln Traction Co. the right to place temporary tracks over the North 10th Street viaduct.
1920: The second season of summer school at the University of Nebraska began. The six-week session offered 50 classes.
1930: After a few days' respite Nebraska was again in the grip of torrid temperatures. Lincoln reported 108 degrees -- the hottest day in 12 years.
1940: The former McKinley School, Lincoln's first high school whose first unit was built in 1872, was being torn down. It was on the 15th and N streets site of today's Pershing Auditorium.
1950: Five lives were lost as floods ravaged Eastern and Central Nebraska. Rainfall of as much as 13 inches in one day was reported.
1960: A drilling company from Denver made its fourth unsuccessful attempt to strike oil southwest of Lincoln. Shar-Alan Drilling Co. was searching for a formation called the Denton Arch that looked promising as an oil depository.
1970: Pump irrigators in the Seward-York area reported serious declines in the water levels following intensive pumping because of hot winds and lack of rain.
1980: The $2 million Health and Physical Fitness Center at Peru State College was completed and turned over to the state.
A heat wave in Nebraska resulted in the death of a 59-year-old Grand Island man, who was said to have died from heart failure caused by heat exhaustion after laboring in excessive heat.
1990: Through July 3, 14 murders had occurred in Nebraska cities with populations of less than 100,000 and rural areas, as many murders as had occurred there in all of 1989. Alliance and McCook suffered many of the murders.
