This Week In Nebraska History

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1870: The Burlington opened its railroad from the east as far as Newton (now Havelock); this was a year after construction began at Plattsmouth for the line that was to enter Lincoln via Louisville, South Bend and Ashland.

Lightning struck the Lincoln dwelling of Mr. and Mrs. N.S. Scott. Two women were in the house at the time, one in bed and the other sitting in a chair. The latter received a severe shock.

1880: A trainload of machinery for the manufacture of agriculture implements arrived at the penitentiary and business started with convict labor.

1890: Lincoln was shutting off the street lamps to avoid a threatened deficit in the lighting fund.

1900: A period of drought was broken when heavy rains fell in Nebraska.

1910: The City Council granted the Lincoln Traction Co. the right to place temporary tracks over the North 10th Street viaduct.

1920: The second season of summer school at the University of Nebraska began. The six-week session offered 50 classes.

1930: After a few days' respite Nebraska was again in the grip of torrid temperatures. Lincoln reported 108 degrees -- the hottest day in 12 years.