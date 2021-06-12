This Week In Nebraska History

1941: Joseph T. Carroll became Lincoln's police chief, succeeding Walter Anderson. Carroll was to serve until his retirement in 1975.

1951: Salt Creek, Antelope Creek, Dead Man's Run and Beal Slough overflowed as the result of heavy rain that turned many Lincoln streets into streams.

1961: Reports of "flying saucers" of various kinds were fairly frequent and usually resulted in some kind of investigation. Beatrice police had reports from a group of teen-agers that a "7-foot flying woman with claws" had been sighted in Chautauqua Park on the southeast edge of the city.

1971: The Lincoln City Libraries had on display an exhibition of art by Soviet children from the fifth-grade level in Leningrad.

1981: Louis L'Amour received the 17th annual Buffalo Bill Award at Nebraskaland Days in North Platte. The author of some 80 westerns, L'Amour was attired in fancy western clothing. The Union Pacific Railroad depot in Osceola was in danger of being demolished until rescued by Lee and Mary Jo Becker. The couple moved the depot from the town's park to property they owned in Osceola with plans to convert it to a museum. The depot was located in the park in 1977, after being donated to the city by UP. Lack of interest and funds for renovation of the depot prompted the city to auction the partially refurbished building.

1991: A severe thunderstorm ripped through Lincoln with a torrential downpour, lightning and wind gusts up to 41 mph. The winds lifted the roof and supporting trusses from a Forest Siding Supply warehouse at 16th Street and Yolande Avenue, moving it 60 yards to the east, and propelled tree limbs that knocked out power for hundreds of Lincolnites.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0