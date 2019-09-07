1869: A big battle between white men and Natives occurred on the Arikaree Fork of the Republican River near the modern Nebraska-Colorado boundary. Taking part in the battle against the whites were Northern Cheyennes, Arapahos and Oglala Sioux.
1879: The State Fair was a very small event. It took in $4,000 in gate money and $2,000 in concessions.
1889: The Paddock Opera House at Beatrice was formally opened. A report said the building was crowded to its utmost with the city's beauty and culture.
1899: The crowning event of Nebraska's reception of the returning 1st Nebraska Regiment was a military parade followed by services on the Capitol grounds during which the torn battle flag of the regiment was turned over to the care of the state.
1909: The Lincoln City Council, after a long discussion, finally agreed to vacate T Street to make way for an extension of the University of Nebraska athletic field.
1919: Because of drought, Nebraska potato growers lost more than 50 percent of their crop, field observers said.
1929: The Capitol Commission received information that the 32-foot-tall bronze figure of the Sower would arrive in Lincoln early in the winter, in sections.
1939: University of Nebraska Chancellor Chauncey M. Boucher greeted 1,700 freshmen at the Coliseum during new-student week.
1949: Lincoln City Lines filed an amended fare increase application with the State Railway Commission to raise the bus fare from four tokens for 30 cents to four for 35 cents.
1959: Rambo, a sixlegged sheep, died in a fire that destroyed F.W. Cook's State Fair midway attraction.
1969: A city of Lincoln report revealed some "terrible sanitary practices" at the State Fairgrounds. Raw sewage was running into Antelope Creek.
1979: An outside wall of Behrens Studio in downtown Crete collapsed, causing extensive damage but no serious injuries.
1989: Art Garfunkel, one half of the famous singing duo Simon and Garfunkel, spent two days at the Lincoln Hilton without fanfare. Recording companies, rental car agencies, airports and aviation service companies apparently had no idea he was in town.
1999: Husker fans enjoyed their first taste of the $36.1 million Memorial Stadium improvement project, including a taller, wider, prostyle stadium facade, new, grasslike FieldTurf playing surface, a brand-new press box and 42 posh skyboxes. The Immigration and Naturalization Service estimated that one out of four workers in Nebraska and Iowa meatpacking plants was undocumented, or illegal.