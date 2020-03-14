This Week In Nebraska History

1960: Serious flooding developed in eastern Nebraska as high water reached into 24 cities and towns. The National Guard appealed to families in low areas of the Platte Valley to evacuate while they still had time. Two deaths resulted from the first two days of flooding, and hundreds of head of livestock had to be abandoned to the oncoming water.

1970: The Nebraska School Activities Association decided to move the State High School Track and Field Meet, scheduled in May, from Omaha Burke High School to Kearney State College. The NSAA’s board said it feared Omaha social and ethnic tensions might result in violence if the meet were held there.

1980: The Lincoln City Council voted 5-2 to support Mayor Helen Boosalis’ proposal for keeping the city’s budget within the state-im-posed 7 percent lid. As crop prices sank, farmers’ indebtedness soared from $137.5 billion in 1979 to $161.8 billion in 1980, said the Agriculture Department. Many Midwestern banks, responding to the strain, raised their interest rates for agricultural credit.

1990: More Nebraska students migrated to out-of-state colleges than out-of-state students came to Nebraska. The disparity, based on 1986 statistics, was the region’s largest, said the Nebraska Commission for Postsecondary Education.

2000: An unseasonably warm, dry spring spurred winter construction and the blooming of fruit trees. Temperatures averaged six degrees above normal for December through February, placing the winter among the five warmest and the 18th driest in 112 years of record keeping.

