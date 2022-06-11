This Week In Nebraska History

1872: Fifty-five University of Nebraska graduates received diplomas.

Lincoln was only 5 years old yet boasted that it had 6 miles of sidewalks.

A herd of Texas cattle being driven through the city created a commotion on the east edge of Lincoln, frightening an English family whose home they engulfed for a while.

1882: The contract to drill the first well for Lincoln's city waterworks was awarded to John Lanham.

1892: Two rival streetcar companies fought in the night for the privilege of laying track in Beatrice. Similar contests were reported in Hastings.

An old settlers' picnic at Cushman Park was said to be "a success in every particular." The Honorable J.C.F. McKesson delivered the oration of the day, in which he reviewed the history of Lancaster County from its earliest settlement.

1902: Booker T. Washington, noted black educator born in slavery, delivered the commencement address at the University of Nebraska.

1912: Nebraska Wesleyan University's board of trustees issued notice that any society connected with the college that assumed a Greek letter name would be disbanded.

1922: A bandit held up and robbed two officers near Sidney.

1932: A five-auto caravan of gypsies was camped 3 miles north of Havelock.

1942: The Navy announced that Hastings would be the site of a naval ammunition depot estimated to cost $45 million. The depot east of Hastings would serve during World War II and for years afterward.

1952: A crowd estimated at up to 10,000 celebrated completion of the Harlan County Dam on the Republican River near Republican City.

Lincoln's water reserves hit their lowest point in years.

1962: Bryan Memorial Hospital was in the middle of a $3.5 million expansion. Hospital spokesmen announced plans to add three floors after the current construction was completed.

A Lincoln grocery store listed coffee at 39 cents per pound.

1972: Lincoln's P Street was a construction area. At Ninth and P streets, the old Lincoln Hotel site had been all but cleared after razing of the old hotel to make way for the new Lincoln Hilton. At 12th and P streets, the Nebraska Theater had been knocked down to make way for a new four-screen Cooper/Plaza motion picture house. And at the former YMCA site at 13th and P streets, work had begun on a new three-theater complex to be operated by Douglas Theaters.

1982: Damage from heavy rains could be in the millions of dollars, according to the Nebraska Civil Defense Agency and the National Weather Service. Lancaster County farmers alone may have lost $13 million in crop production and another $1.5 million in land damage and erosion.

Neighborhood Watch Programs and an emphasis on swift and certain punishment were said to have contributed to a nearly 60 percent decrease in violent crime in Lancaster County outside Lincoln from 1976 to 1981.

1992: A powerful storm system packing tornadoes and hail pummeled central and Eastern Nebraska. Earlier that week twisters injured five people. Officials tallied damage costs and injuries throughout the week. The Associated Press described Seward as "looking like a war zone."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0