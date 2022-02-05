This Week In Nebraska History

1872: Nebraska Senate President Isaac Hascall appointed himself acting governor and called a special session of the Legislature while acting Gov. William H. James was on business in Washington. James had been appointed acting governor after Gov. David Butler was impeached for using $16,881 in school land funds for personal use.

1882: The Burlington & Missouri River Railroad reported it was shipping more than 100 cars of ice daily to Kansas points. Most of the ice was being shipped from Lincoln. The railroad was expected to have trains running to Denver by July.

1892: Gov.-elect James E. Boyd assumed the office of governor after the U.S. Supreme Court settled a citizenship question establishing his eligibility. Before that, Lt. Gov. Thomas J. Majors sat in the governor's chair to prevent Boyd from taking possession while former Gov. John M. Thayer was in Texas to open the new town of LaPorte.

1902: Promoters of the McKinley chimes at St. Paul Methodist Church proposed to have the chimes play "Nearer My God to Thee" at noon each day. This was the favorite hymn of President William McKinley, who had been assassinated Sept. 14, 1901.

1912: In spite of typhoid fever in Lincoln, which had caused 10 deaths in January, the death rate for January was lower than the previous January: 65 compared with 69 in January 1911.

1922: William Jennings Bryan offered his home, called Fairview, at 49th and Sumner streets to the Presbyterian Church for a hospital. The same offer was made later to the Methodists, who accepted it and built Bryan Memorial Hospital.

1932: John Geisler, 85, credited with helping to plan the original Capitol grounds in Lincoln, died here at the home of a son.

1942: Businessman William E. Sharp died at age 75. A Nebraskan for 60 years, he had lived in Lincoln 39 years. He was instrumental in construction of many buildings including the Sharp Building at 13th and N streets, which was named for him.

1952: Registration at the University of Nebraska, then in its 83rd year and booming with the influx of World War II veterans, was 6,100.

1962: A 37-year-old Oak farmer successfully pulled his five sons from his car, which was submerged in the icy Little Blue River. Eldred Hinz had seen a chasm caused by a storm but it was too late to keep the car from plunging into the river.

1972: A man identified as Floyd Merle Palmer of Odessa, Texas, was fatally injured when he fell about 60 feet while attempting to escape from jail at Columbus. He was descending on a rope made from mattress covers, and the rope broke, authorities said.

1982: State officials said they had distributed more than half of the free automobile child-safety restraints earmarked for licensed day-care centers and the rest were going fast. The restraints were available for statewide use and bought through a federal grant to the Nebraska Highway Safety Program.

1992: After seven years of hard-fought battles, Sen. David Landis of Lincoln saw the Legislature pass his living-will bill. LB671 officially recognizes in state law an individual's right to stipulate the type of medical care he or she will or will not receive in case of terminal illness or long-term coma. Before the bill, a person could instruct a doctor to withhold or withdraw life-sustaining treatment.

