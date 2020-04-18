This Week In Nebraska History

1950: The University of Nebraska baseball team pounded out 21 hits off four pitchers en route to a 14-4 whipping of Oklahoma.

1960: A grant of up to $640,000 was made by the Eugene Eppley Foundation Inc. to Children's Memorial Hospital in Omaha, making it possible to start construction on a $1,150,000 addition.

1970: About 1,500 employees of the Goodyear plant in Lincoln joined in a nationwide strike by members of the United Rubber Workers Union. Wages were the chief issue.

Pfc. Ronald Coker of Alliance was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for valor in Vietnam War action that cost him his life. Records indicated 356 Nebraskans had lost their lives in the Vietnam War.

State Games and Parks Commission Director Mel O. Steen retired after a 14-year term that had made Nebraskans more aware of recreational and tourism opportunities.

1980: The Russell Stover Candies plant at 201 N. Eighth St. was to lay off indefinitely at least 94 of its 516 employees "due to general business conditions," said Rodney Will, personnel director at the company's main office in Kansas City.

The Downtown IGA store closed, and Brandeis said it would no longer lease space to any food store.

1990: A foul stink emanated from the Foote & Davies Inc. printing plant at 3700 N.W. 12th St., causing nausea, headaches and burning sensations for nearby residents. Though the company had paid a $3,000 fine to settle charges by the state Department of Environmental Control for the density of its smoke, the odor kept coming back. Bill Pugsley of the Health Department threatened to file charges if odor-controlling equipment was not installed.

