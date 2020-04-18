This Week In Nebraska History

1870: The Burlington and Missouri River Railroad completed negotiations with the city of Lincoln for a depot site west of Eighth Street between O and Q streets, paying $5,000 to secure right of way through west Lincoln. The final site was on the west side of Seventh Street.
1880: Directors of the Douglas County Agriculture Society bought 10 acres of the old state fairgrounds in Omaha. The State Fair moved to Lincoln.
1890: Surveying was completed for the manufacturing town of Manchester, on the west edge of Lincoln. The suburb was expected to grow around a shoe factory.
1900: Poland's noted concert pianist Ignace Jan Paderewski performed in Lincoln during a $200,000 personal appearance tour of the United States.
1910: A committee of two prominent Lincoln men, J.E. Miller and Henry Mayer, drafted an ordinance for ornamental city street lights.
1920: The state bought 63 acres of land, to be used for gravel production, at a site near Ashland. Graveled highways were coveted at the time.
1930: Robert Fenske turned up in Norfolk after hearing a radio report that a body found in the North Fork River was his. His sons had identified the body as his before his appearance.
1940: The last Civil War veteran in Southeast Nebraska, Hiram B. Jewell, died in Peru at age 97.
1950: The University of Nebraska baseball team pounded out 21 hits off four pitchers en route to a 14-4 whipping of Oklahoma.
1960: A grant of up to $640,000 was made by the Eugene Eppley Foundation Inc. to Children's Memorial Hospital in Omaha, making it possible to start construction on a $1,150,000 addition.
1970: About 1,500 employees of the Goodyear plant in Lincoln joined in a nationwide strike by members of the United Rubber Workers Union. Wages were the chief issue.
Pfc. Ronald Coker of Alliance was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for valor in Vietnam War action that cost him his life. Records indicated 356 Nebraskans had lost their lives in the Vietnam War.
State Games and Parks Commission Director Mel O. Steen retired after a 14-year term that had made Nebraskans more aware of recreational and tourism opportunities.
1980: The Russell Stover Candies plant at 201 N. Eighth St. was to lay off indefinitely at least 94 of its 516 employees "due to general business conditions," said Rodney Will, personnel director at the company's main office in Kansas City.
The Downtown IGA store closed, and Brandeis said it would no longer lease space to any food store.
1990: A foul stink emanated from the Foote & Davies Inc. printing plant at 3700 N.W. 12th St., causing nausea, headaches and burning sensations for nearby residents. Though the company had paid a $3,000 fine to settle charges by the state Department of Environmental Control for the density of its smoke, the odor kept coming back. Bill Pugsley of the Health Department threatened to file charges if odor-controlling equipment was not installed.
