1869: North Platte, a boom town during Union Pacific Railroad construction, was reduced to about 25 buildings. Nine were saloons.
1879: The Burlington Railroad began running trains from Lincoln to Brownville over the newly acquired Midland Pacific Railroad.
1889: Lincoln was busy preparing for the crowning of mythical King Tartarax on July 4.
1899: Hudson J. Winnett, mayor of Lincoln, was trying to reorganize the fire department after a disastrous fire downtown.
1909: Miller & Paine bought the Lindell Hotel from A.L. Hoover & Son for $115,000.
1919: An unexpected cloudburst near Ravenna caused an estimated crop loss of $100,000.
1929: Nebraska temperatures were well over 100 in several places.
1939: The spring pig crop in Nebraska was reported to be 45 percent larger than the year before.
1949: Torrential rains, falling in short periods of time, sent streams in Southeast Nebraska surging over their banks. The Nemaha River was "near an all-time high" at Falls City, according to the Kansas City Weather Bureau.
1959: New 49-star American flags were hoisted in Lincoln. The flag became official July 4. The 49th star was for Alaska, whose statehood was symbolized in the first change in the American flag in 47 years.
1969: The Nebraska Labor Department's first wheat harvest bulletin ranged from "excellent to disastrous," with reports that ranged from 50-bushel yields harvested in the Alma area to estimates of as much as 75 percent loss because of a June freeze in Sheridan County.
1979: Nebraska's independent truckers went back to work after a four-week partial strike and reluctantly decided to accept President Carter's plan to help them.
1989: A lightning-sparked fire raged in the northwest corner of Nebraska, forcing the evacuation of a hospital, nursing home and Fort Robinson State Park. The blaze grew to about 20 miles long and six miles wide and burned more than 50,000 acres.
1999: For the second Saturday in a row, residents of South Dakota's Pine Ridge Indian Reservation made the 2-mile walk south to Whiteclay, Neb., and for the second time, a police confrontation ensued. The first march ended violently as Natives vandalized and set fire to a grocery store. The second week, officers arrested nine protesters, including American Indian Movement activist Russell Means. The Natives were protesting alcohol sales of $3 million in beer per year - mostly to residents of the reservation - and several unsolved deaths of tribal members near the town that borders the reservation.