This Week In Nebraska History

1951: Dr. W.E. Shook, community physician at Shubert for 48 years, was honored by Shubert residents at a picnic. He had delivered 1,600 babies.

1961: The University of Nebraska regents said they would take prompt action to dismiss any student or teacher proven to be disloyal to the United States. At the same time, the regents stated that they were convinced there was no communist organization on campus.

1971: Lincoln hosted the National Auctioneers Association convention. The program included dedication of the association's new national headquarters at 135 Lakewood Drive in the Capital City.

The Union Pacific Railroad, with operating headquarters in Omaha, was shut down by a strike of the United Transportation Union.

1981: More than 5,000 people attended the annual Tractor Power and Safety Day at the University of Nebraska Field Laboratory at Mead.

Dorchester celebrated its centennial with a new bandstand, a duplicate of the one destroyed by fire in 1956. Other events included a centennial pageant, ice cream social, parade, barbecue, street dance, horseshoe tournament, quilt show and morning worship service.

1991: Big River Day, in promotion of Nebraska Repertory Theatre's production of "Big River," boasted a Tall Tales and Bald-Faced Lies contest with some amazing prizes. The contestants were told they could win a trip to Hollywood to appear in the next "Star Wars" starring Kevin Costner and Julia Roberts or a trip to London for lunch with the queen. It was a bald-faced lie, said Sen. David Landis of Lincoln. Winners got "a trip to Hawaii."

