This Week In Nebraska History

1869: A Lincoln merchant stocked musical cats and magical bottles for what he hoped would be a brisk Christmas trade.

1879: American Union Telegraph Co. was arranging to open an office in Lincoln.

1899: A social note from a newspaper of the day: "One of our citizens went to Tomson's Restaurant and after eating a plate of oysters proceeded to demolish the plates and other articles on the table."

1909: A letter from Andrew Carnegie, the steel magnate, to Congressman David Mercer said Lincoln was to have another Carnegie Library, the Northeast Branch at 27th and Orchard streets. Carnegie gave $10,000 for the building; a citizens group raised $1,154 to purchase the 75-by-100-foot lot. The main library, opened in 1902 at 14th and N streets (replaced by Bennett Martin Library), also had been a Carnegie building.

1919: Retail food prices continued to soar despite all efforts by the government to bring them under control.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1929: A Doane College freshman won an oratorical contest under the sponsorship of the Anti-Saloon League. As a prize he received a trip to the league's convention in Detroit.