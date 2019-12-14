This Week In Nebraska History

1869: A Lincoln merchant stocked musical cats and magical bottles for what he hoped would be a brisk Christmas trade.
1879: American Union Telegraph Co. was arranging to open an office in Lincoln.
1899: A social note from a newspaper of the day: "One of our citizens went to Tomson's Restaurant and after eating a plate of oysters proceeded to demolish the plates and other articles on the table."
1909: A letter from Andrew Carnegie, the steel magnate, to Congressman David Mercer said Lincoln was to have another Carnegie Library, the Northeast Branch at 27th and Orchard streets. Carnegie gave $10,000 for the building; a citizens group raised $1,154 to purchase the 75-by-100-foot lot. The main library, opened in 1902 at 14th and N streets (replaced by Bennett Martin Library), also had been a Carnegie building.
1919: Retail food prices continued to soar despite all efforts by the government to bring them under control.
1929: A Doane College freshman won an oratorical contest under the sponsorship of the Anti-Saloon League. As a prize he received a trip to the league's convention in Detroit.
1939: A motorist from Falls City hit a bridge railing on the Rulo road. He was not hurt, but the bridge collapsed. 1949: The Air Force was looking for a site to build a new service academy. The secretary of the Air Force said Nebraska had a good chance, but it turned out it was not good enough. The academy was built at Colorado Springs, Colo.
1959: The Nebraska Game Commission voted to accept as a Christmas gift the historic Fort Hartsuff, just north of Elyria between Ord and Burwell. The fort, which still had some of the original buildings, was built in 1874 to protect area settlers from Indians.
1969: The University of Nebraska Board of Regents appointed Durward B. Varner, 52, chancellor of the university ef fective Feb. 1, 1970. Varner was chancellor of Oakland University at Rochester, Mich., a 10-year-old school that had grown to 6,000 students.
1979: Two penitentiary inmates took a station wagon from a skills-training workshop, rammed it through a gate and escaped. They were captured in Omaha.
1989: Plans to build a skywalk spanning O Street were unveiled by Mayor Bill Harris, Miller & Paine and the National Bank of Commerce. The triangular, greenglassed skywalk that was eventually constructed has become a downtown landmark and is decorated in mock-Christmas tree fashion each holiday season.