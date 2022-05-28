This Week In Nebraska History

1872: Indictments were returned against 14 people in Palmyra on a charge of burning the dwelling of a man over a disputed homestead claim and turning his wife and children out on the prairie. The woman later died of exposure, it was asserted.

1882: A special train arrived here from Denver over the Burlington's new track. The run was made in just 15 hours, a remarkable feat.

1892: Nebraskans celebrated the 25th anniversary of the state's admission to the Union.

1902:Lincoln bicyclists were getting ready for a road race, one of the big events of the year.

1912: Guy E. Reed and Louis Anderson were selected to go to Evanston, Ill., to represent the University of Nebraska in the Olympic tryouts.

1922: One of the biggest fruit crops in years was expected.

The Railroad Labor Board announced a wage cut of about $40 million a year. Lincoln railroad workers were going to feel the cut.

1932: Robert J. Greene, 70, prominent Lincoln attorney since the late 1800s, died at his home at 2121 Washington St.

1942: The cornerstone of a $200,000 addition to the YWCA at 15th and N streets was laid.

It was announced that 60 percent of the 22,154 children born in Nebraska in 1941 had made their debut in a hospital.

1952: Nebraska state highways would cost $8.3 million to maintain in 1952, up from an estimated $7.5 million. The increase was blamed on "continuing increases in maintenance cost and more rapid deterioration of bituminous pavements,"State Engineer Harold L. Aitken said.

1962: "I'm hungry!" That was the comment of 9-year-old Deborah Elaine Garmann, who had been the object of an intense police search for nearly 10 hours in Lincoln. She was found sleeping on a porch.

1972:Four daughters of Mr. and Mrs. N.J. Mrzik of Columbus were married in two double ceremonies the same day at St. Bonaventure Church in Columbus.

1982:Irrigation reservoirs in southwest Nebraska were near or above capacity.

1992: Rod Burnett of Hastings was the first paraplegic to ride with 500 cyclers in the annual BRAN ride across Nebraska. Burnett designed his three-wheeled, 15-gear cycle himself.

