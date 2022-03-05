This Week In Nebraska History

This Week is Nebraska History is unavailable this week. It will return next week.
It's not clear how Joseph White Eagle's leggings, clay pipe and eagle feather hand fan ended up with a Boyd County doctor a century ago.
Dr. Gary Anthone, Nebraska's chief medical officer, said things have improved rapidly because 67% of the state's residents over age 5 are vaccinated and others have natural immunity after being infected with omicron.
Richard Fortner went to get his wife a pop and ended up driving away Friday with a new Ford pickup.
A Gretna man has joined forces with two other fathers of children with Duchenne muscular dystrophy to climb Mount Everest as a fundraiser toward finding a cure.
Find out if case counts are still rising, which parts of the state are the most vaccinated, how hospital capacity compares across the state and more with these charts and maps, updated weekly.
Ronald Roskens, the University of Nebraska's longest-serving president and a former member of President George H.W. Bush's administration, has died.
Research by UNL researchers Dirac Twidwell and Rheinhardt Scholtz has concluded that the Nebraska Sandhills are Earth's largest remaining intact, temperate grassland.
A 23-year-old content creator from New Jersey decided to travel wherever a dart landed on a map of the United States. He ended up in Staplehurst, Nebraska, population 240.
Staff and residents of the Kensington Senior Living Center in Beatrice were surprised last week to learn the center is closing its doors for good later this year.
This year, as the cranes return to central Nebraska, area business and tourism leaders believe tourists — and their dollars — will return as well. For three straight disappointing years, natural disasters and then a pandemic kept them away.
