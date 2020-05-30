This Week In Nebraska History

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1870: Gov. David Butler returned from Washington, D.C., where he registered state lands for railroad grants.

1880: North Bend residents outlined a proposition to issue $4,000 in bonds to be added to $10,000 already voted on for construction of a bridge across the Platte River. The initial sum had been found inadequate.

1890: A cloudburst dumped more than 8 inches of rain on Tekamah, swelling nearby streams and leaving several feet of standing water in the town.

1900: Wilber T. Elmore, who had just completed his theological studies at Rochester School of Religion, returned to Lincoln for the summer before going to India to serve as a missionary.

1910: The attorney general filed a brief with the Nebraska Supreme Court charging that the Union Pacific and Burlington railroads had served liquor in dining cars in violation of state law. The brief requested an injunction to stop the nonlicensed sale of this liquor on trains passing through the state.

1920: Subscriptions reached $87,604 for the University of Nebraska's Memorial Stadium fund.