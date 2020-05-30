This Week In Nebraska History

1870: Gov. David Butler returned from Washington, D.C., where he registered state lands for railroad grants.
1880: North Bend residents outlined a proposition to issue $4,000 in bonds to be added to $10,000 already voted on for construction of a bridge across the Platte River. The initial sum had been found inadequate.
1890: A cloudburst dumped more than 8 inches of rain on Tekamah, swelling nearby streams and leaving several feet of standing water in the town.
1900: Wilber T. Elmore, who had just completed his theological studies at Rochester School of Religion, returned to Lincoln for the summer before going to India to serve as a missionary.
1910: The attorney general filed a brief with the Nebraska Supreme Court charging that the Union Pacific and Burlington railroads had served liquor in dining cars in violation of state law. The brief requested an injunction to stop the nonlicensed sale of this liquor on trains passing through the state.
1920: Subscriptions reached $87,604 for the University of Nebraska's Memorial Stadium fund.
1930: Contributions for a $28,000 carillon tower to be built at First-Plymouth Congregational Church in Lincoln began with a $5,000 donation. The tower was to be built in memory of the late Carrie B. Raymond, an outstanding musician at the University of Nebraska for 40 years.
1940: Republican presidential aspirant Wendell Wilkie spoke to 800 people at a Lincoln Chamber of Comerce luncheon. Wilkie, whose name was not on the Nebraska primary ballot, was on a whirlwind tour of the United States to acquaint voters with his qualifications.
1950: A few unsuspecting customers at the Penney store in Lincoln were helped by J.C. Penney himself. The company founder was here to attend the Nebraska Conference of the Methodist Church.
1960: Bertha, longtime ferry boat between Niobrara and Running Water, S.D., was replaced by a similar boat called Rex.
1970: Gov. Norbert Tiemann issued a call for a special session of the Legislature to make appropriations, including one for a Game Commission headquarters under construction on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln East Campus.
1980: Five to 15 tornadoes tore through Grand Island, killing five people, injuring more than 130 and leveling hundreds of homes and businesses.
1990: In a Nebraska case that originated in Omaha when Westside High School Senior Bridget Mergens was denied permission to start a Bible discussion group, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 8-1 that schools must allow student prayer groups to meet and worship if other student clubs are permitted at the school.
