This Week In Nebraska History

1871: The Lincoln City Council adopted an ordinance permitting police officers to shoot any unmuzzled dogs found on city streets.

1881: W.H.B. Stout was contracted to add an east wing to the state Capitol.

1891: The state Board of Transportation decided to investigate railroad rates, with hearings in Lincoln, Kearney and Norfolk.

1901: Lincoln's city charter -- with its provision for a tax commissioner -- was approved by the Nebraska Supreme Court.

1911: Barnum & Bailey Circus wagons wreaked havoc on 14th Street, sinking through bricks and plowing up the sand base.

1921: The Missouri Pacific Railroad sued J.P. Mikkelson of Otoe County in federal court to recover $43.05 plus $1.29 war tax allegedly due on a shipment of potatoes.

1931: Walter S. Anderson, acting head of the Lincoln Police Department since a shakeup after the Lincoln National Bank robbery, was appointed police chief.

1941: Lincoln newspapers began a weeklong campaign to conserve aluminum for defense. Though the United States was not yet in World War II, the light metal was becoming scarce.