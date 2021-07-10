This Week In Nebraska History

1871: The Lincoln City Council adopted an ordinance permitting police officers to shoot any unmuzzled dogs found on city streets.
1881: W.H.B. Stout was contracted to add an east wing to the state Capitol.
1891: The state Board of Transportation decided to investigate railroad rates, with hearings in Lincoln, Kearney and Norfolk.
1901: Lincoln's city charter -- with its provision for a tax commissioner -- was approved by the Nebraska Supreme Court.
1911: Barnum & Bailey Circus wagons wreaked havoc on 14th Street, sinking through bricks and plowing up the sand base.
1921: The Missouri Pacific Railroad sued J.P. Mikkelson of Otoe County in federal court to recover $43.05 plus $1.29 war tax allegedly due on a shipment of potatoes.
1931: Walter S. Anderson, acting head of the Lincoln Police Department since a shakeup after the Lincoln National Bank robbery, was appointed police chief.
1941: Lincoln newspapers began a weeklong campaign to conserve aluminum for defense. Though the United States was not yet in World War II, the light metal was becoming scarce.
1951: Nebraska native Capt. L.H. Mouden piloted the first northbound Mid-Continent Airlines plane to land in Lincoln as part of Lincoln Municipal Airport's inaugural ceremony.
1961: Police questioned a Lincoln resident in connection with the robbery of the Safeway at 27th and Holdrege streets. An undisclosed but reportedly large sum of money was taken.
1971: The city officially took over Lincoln City Lines' bus and maintenance operations.
The millionth book acquired by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Library was presented by Nebraska Book Co. President Johnny Johnsen. The milestone book was a rare 1542 edition of Geoffrey Chaucer's works.
1981: Allon Chapel Seventh-day Adventist Church, 23rd and Y streets, was dedicated. The modern brick building was built in two weeks with the help of local businesses, community volunteers and Maranatha Flights International.
1991: Nebraska was among the top states for pesticides showing up in rainwater, according to preliminary results of the first eight months of a 23-state study by the U.S. Geological Survey.