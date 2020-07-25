This Week In Nebraska History

1870: Lincoln was served directly by railroad for the first time when the Burlington & Missouri River completed construction from Plattsmouth via Ashland and Havelock.
1880: The cornerstone of Henry Weth's new building was laid in Lincoln.
1890: The Lincoln Packing and Provision Co. smokehouse in west Lincoln was destroyed by fire. So was 110,000 pounds of meat. The Lincoln Knitting Mills caught fire and in two hours the promising industry was reduced to a heap of ashes and shapeless iron.
1900: Grand Island Electric Light and Ice Co. manufactured its first artificial ice and received numerous calls for more.
1910: Omaha was threatening to discontinue work on the School for the Deaf if the state did not pay $28 for a building permit.
The Nebraska National Guard was ordered to Fort Riley, Kan., to enter a camp of instruction.
1920: The University of Nebraska decided to pave the two blocks between 10th and 12th streets on T Street, which provided a paved pathway to the athletic field.
1930: Hugh Cox of Lincoln was awarded the Venerian Prize in jurisprudence at Oxford, England, where he was a Rhodes Scholar.
1940: High winds of tornadic velocity struck just south of Lincoln. The old Page airplane hangar, located 1 1/4 miles south of the state penitentiary and unused for several years, was lifted from its foundation by the tornado and carried across U.S. 77 for more than 100 yards. The roof dropped squarely on the highway.
1950: City Councilman Rees Wilkenson asked the state Supreme Court to reconsider its ruling that Lincoln must build a new city auditorium at 15th and N streets.
1960: Former State Democratic Chairman and National Committeeman Judge James C. Quigley of Valentine died in California at age 71 after the Democratic National Convention. He attended as a delegate, though he was faint from illness after arising from a hospital bed.
1970: Lincoln attorney Charles Thone, 46, was named 1st District Republican House nominee after a tight two-ballot struggle with Robert Barnett.
1980: Two Omaha clothing retailers, Landon's and Goldstein-Chapman's, reportedly were to become major tenants in the East Park Plaza shopping center at 66th and O streets.
1990: A man armed with a knife held seven people hostage in a Lincoln grocery store. Several hours after he released the first three hostages, the remaining four bolted from the store, and the man surrendered to police.
