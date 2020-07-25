This Week In Nebraska History

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1870: Lincoln was served directly by railroad for the first time when the Burlington & Missouri River completed construction from Plattsmouth via Ashland and Havelock.

1880: The cornerstone of Henry Weth's new building was laid in Lincoln.

1890: The Lincoln Packing and Provision Co. smokehouse in west Lincoln was destroyed by fire. So was 110,000 pounds of meat. The Lincoln Knitting Mills caught fire and in two hours the promising industry was reduced to a heap of ashes and shapeless iron.

1900: Grand Island Electric Light and Ice Co. manufactured its first artificial ice and received numerous calls for more.

1910: Omaha was threatening to discontinue work on the School for the Deaf if the state did not pay $28 for a building permit.

The Nebraska National Guard was ordered to Fort Riley, Kan., to enter a camp of instruction.

1920: The University of Nebraska decided to pave the two blocks between 10th and 12th streets on T Street, which provided a paved pathway to the athletic field.

1930: Hugh Cox of Lincoln was awarded the Venerian Prize in jurisprudence at Oxford, England, where he was a Rhodes Scholar.