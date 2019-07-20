1869: Soon after the battle of Summit Springs, Gen. E.A. Carr, who previously had complained about Pawnee Indian scouts, said: "The Pawnees under Maj. Frank North were of the greatest service to us during the campaign. This is the first time since coming west that we have been supplied with Indian scouts and the results have shown value."
1879: A rousing meeting of citizens was held in City Hall to discuss the Union Pacific proposal to build through Lincoln. A committee was appointed to work for the bonds in each of three precincts.
1889: Lincoln YMCA directors purchased a lot at 13th and N streets but did not know when they would start building.
1899: The laying of brick pavement was in progress on O Street west of 16th Street.
1909: Nebraska railroads declared, for the first time since the founding of the state, that they were taking no part in the senatorial contest.
1919: County officials reportedly were circumventing the nepotism law by putting salaries of relatives below the $800 mark.
1929: Nebraska corn was reported to be in excellent condition. Three district judges ruled the annexation of College View by Lincoln was legal.
1939: Pioneers Park was invaded by grasshopper hordes that arrived in "clouds" and heartily ate the foliage and bark of trees and shrubs.
1949: The first outdoor allcommunity light opera, "The Pirates of Penzance," was presented at Pinewood Bowl under the direction of Oscar Bennett.
1959: Ground was broken by University of Nebraska Chancellor Clifford Hardin for the new $2.6 million Center for Continuing Education. Four 4-H girls spent 34 hours in a cave near Bennet on a civil defense study. They prepared and carried out the stay as if there had been an atomic attack.
1969: The Legislature approved a bill creating the office of public counsel. Known as "ombudsman," the appointee would investigate citizen complaints against government agencies and departments or initiate inquiries on his own. The Legislature passed a bill transferring from counties to the state the bulk of the financial burden of caring for patients in state mental institutions.
1979: Police were searching for an escapee from an Atlanta penitentiary who was a suspect in the slaying of transient Leroy W. Dorman of Odessa, Texas. Dorman's body was found in weeds beneath a railroad trestle near West O Street. Both men had earlier been released after being picked up for suspected trespassing.
1989: Capitol Parkway West, an extension of K and L streets joining the West Bypass, was formally open for traffic. Downtown redevelopment continued to vex Lincoln. Mayor Bill Harris unveiled plans for yet another new shopping, business and entertainment complex, complete with a glassed-in plaza area at the corner of 12th and P streets.
1999: The price for unleaded gasoline in Lincoln hovered around $1.199 compared with less than $1 per gallon the year before. State agriculture officials estimated hundreds of cattle had died from heat and humidity. Rendering plants in Nebraska reported up to 500 cattle dead in a two-day period. No Art