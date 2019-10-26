1869: Pawnee Indian scouts employed by the U.S. Army fled from hostile Sioux to Plum Creek in Dawson County to get help. A detachment from Company C of the 5th Cavalry started out in pursuit of the Sioux.
1879: Gen. U.S. Grant arrived in Omaha and was welcomed by an enthusiastic crowd of 7,000. With Grant campaigning for president, "vote as you fought" signs were prominently displayed in the crowd.
1889: Steak sold for 5 cents a pound in Scotia because of a price war among the town butchers.
1899: Halloween pranksters overturned some of Lincoln's wooden sidewalks as well as outhouses.
1909: British suffragette Mrs. Philip Snowden announced that she would campaign "as far as even Lincoln, Neb.," for the right of women to vote.
1919: With World War I ending, the first Rhodes Scholarships in two years were awarded in the United States. Alfred I. Reese of the University of Nebraska and Ralph T. Wilson of Creighton University were among recipients.
1929: The University of Nebraska football team fought its way to a 12-6 homecoming victory over Kansas. The Huskers were to achieve a season record of four victories, three losses and one tie.
1939: E.C. Reed, assistant geology professor at the University of Nebraska, declared that some day there would be commercial oil production in Nebraska. Reed said a well near Falls City looked "very encouraging."
1949: The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department completed negotiations to inspect milk supplies in the city of York.
1959: A $31.9 million allocation from the U.S. Air Force construction budget was regarded as the green light for an $88 million, nine-site Atlas intercontinental ballistic missile installation centered around the Lincoln Air Force Base. 1969: It was disclosed that Sens. Carl Curtis and Roman Hruska had recommended Lincoln attorney Warren K. Urbom for appointment as federal district judge.
1979: Peter Kiewit, who built a career as a bricklayer into a $400 million construction empire, died in Omaha at age 79.
1989: The City Council approved annexing 1,319 acres northwest of Lincoln, including a development known as the Highlands SID. As the first family to move into the Highlands 12 years before, Tim and Vicki Scholting, like most of their neighbors, were reportedly quite pleased to become part of the City of Lincoln.