1869: The 5th Cavalry went to the camp of Chief Tall Bull of the Sioux and his hostile band. The Battle of Summit Springs, during which the band was wiped out, followed.
1879: Almost one mile of the new line of the Lincoln and Northwestern Railroad was laid out of Lincoln. After the Burlington took the property in 1880, the railroad was relocated to the northern end of the Lincoln yard.
1889: G.M. Hitchcock, owner of the Omaha World, bought the Herald and consolidated the two Omaha papers.
1899: The Burlington Line decided to build eight locomotives at the Havelock shops. The All American Exposition at Omaha still was running without sign of paying expenses.
1909: Barnum & Bailey Circus made a contract with the city for a certain amount of water, the price to be paid in cash and 10 tickets. The tickets made quite a scandal around City Hall.
1919: Cattle from droughtstricken Montana were being driven to the Nebraska range.
1929: Contracts totaling $1.25 million and calling for 241.3 miles of road improvement were awarded by the state highway department. Paving projects amounted to 36.7 miles.
1939: The Federal Communications Commission authorized the Nebraska Broadcasting Co. to build a radio station at Hastings to operate on 1,200 kilocycles.
1949: Nebraska high schools, colleges and universities received about $2 million worth of war surplus materials that ranged from 10-cent bottles of disinfectant to $25,000 radar sets.
1959: Lincoln was listed with three other U.S. cities as a possible polio epidemic site by the National Polio Foundation.
1969: LB718, an openhousing bill, was passed by the Legislature, 38-6, and sent to the governor. It is the most comprehensive civil rights act ever approved by a Nebraska Legislature. High temperatures and high humidity plagued livestock and poultry. In the Lincoln area, 19,000 turkeys and 10,000 hens died. Fat cattle losses in eastern Nebraska were reported. Lincoln Mayor Sam Schwartzkopf recommended a record $50.5 million city budget to the City Council.
1979: An Omaha native, Ronald Allan Rimerman, 36, was accused of hijacking a United Airlines 727 jetliner inflight from Denver to Omaha. Two FBI agents took Rimerman into custody in the cockpit of the plane while it was on the ground in Omaha.
1989: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration temporarily suspended the license of the Community Blood Bank of the Lancaster County Medical Society after finding "serious problems" with blood safety. FDA policy required donors who repeatedly test HIV-positive to be barred from donation, whereas the blood bank allowed donation if subsequent tests proved negative. Though all blood supplies were deemed safe, the bank was ordered to comply with the policy.
1999: A new energy was arising from the Haymarket and downtown Lincoln. In a race of steel construction against concrete, the $32 million Journal Star printing plant paced itself against the $32 million Embassy Suites hotel. Joining them shortly would be two parking garages and skywalk projects with estimated costs of another $10 million. Elsewhere downtown, work was about to begin on the $4.4 million Lincoln Children's Museum.