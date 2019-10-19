1869: Reports reached Lincoln that Indians had killed eight members of a government surveying party 30 to 50 miles east of North Platte. The story brought condemnation of citizens who talked of peace with the red man.
1879: Wheat sold for $1 a bushel at Seward, and you could get "a good plain, clean lunch" with tea or coffee for 15 cents at the Ladies Temperance Lunch Room in Lincoln.
1889: Nebraska City's City Council decided to sell its team of fire horses to pay off debt on the City Hall. In case of fire, the firemen were to go to the nearest livery stable and get a team for the fire cart.
1899: William Jennings Bryan condemned the increase of the U.S. standing Army to 65,000 men.
1909: One Lincoln policeman quit his job because of a department rule against mustaches or whiskers of any kind on police officers.
1919: The University of Kansas said it would sever athletic relations with the University of Nebraska. The latter had withdrawn from the old Missouri Valley Conference when the league refused to let the Cornhuskers play a game in Omaha. Kansas did not carry out the threat in football, and a rivalry dating back to 1892 continued unbroken.
1929: Two inches of snow covered northwestern Nebraska; up to 4.6 inches blanketed Hitchcock and Dundy counties in the southwest.
1939: Gov. R.L. Cochran was in Washington discussing a proposed Republican River flood control project with Sen. George W. Norris of Nebraska. Cochran suggested a tristate conference of Nebraska, Colorado and Kansas.
1949: The last of the cobblestones were on their way out of Lincoln. The Midwest Development Co. asked the City Council for permission to create a district for paving the eastwest cobblestone alley between Eighth and Ninth, N and O streets in connection with development of the vacant southwest corner of Ninth and O.
1959: Nuclear hardware for the nation's first atomic public power plant near Hallam was being installed. The nuclear generator there was to fail and be removed within a few years, but within 10 years, there were two other nuclear power stations under construction in Nebraska, one at Brownville and one near Fort Calhoun.
1969: The Iowa Beef Processors plant at Dakota City was picketed by members of the Amalgamated Meat Cutters and Butcher Workmen, who said 1,200 employees were on strike.
Treatment of waste from the Archer Daniels Midland soybean refinery in northeast Lincoln was an ongoing issue. Area residents objected to odors; city authorities said that existing sewage processing facilities would not eliminate the odors.
1979: Old Man Winter sneaked into Lincoln, giving the city its first dusting of snow of the season.
Armed robberies at three Lincoln stores on the same night prompted police to organize a special project team to work with banks and stores.
Raymond A. McConnell Jr., 63, Lincoln Journal editor from 1943 to 1957, died in Pasadena, Calif. He and his news staff won a Pulitzer Prize for leading a petition campaign that organized the first all-star presidential primary election in 1948.
1989: The Gateway Area Study Committee released a report recommending the addition of a new department store, expanded parking and enclosing the entire outdoor shopping center. The mall was later converted into an indoor shopping area, with increased square footage, several more retail spaces and a new J.C. Penney department store.