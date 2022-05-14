This Week In Nebraska History

1872: Lincoln already was referring grandly to its "suburbs."

1882: The Lincoln Board of Trade was planning to induce the Missouri Pacific to build into the city by offering $50,000 in bonds.

1892:The Lincoln Board of Education ordered a special election to vote on bonds in the amount of $100,000 for a new high school at the Central School location (where Pershing Auditorium stands today).

1902: A.J. Sawyer gave a memorial for his friend, J. Sterling Morton of Nebraska City, for university students.

1912: The second annual play festival of Lincoln schoolchildren was held at the Antelope baseball park. Nearly 1,500 participated, and more than 12,000 watched the event.

1922: Plans were made for a tourist camp at Beatrice's Chautauqua Park that would measure up to any similar Nebraska park.

1932: Sen. George Norris called on President Hoover to fire W. Irving Glover, second assistant postmaster general, for "dirty politics." Norris contended that Glover told Missouri postmasters to support the president for re-election or expect to be asked to resign.

1942: Gov. Dwight Griswold met in Kansas City with the Mexican consul to discuss the possibility of bringing Mexicans to Nebraska to work in the sugar beet fields. A few hours earlier the governor had rejected a plan to use 1,000 Japanese from internment camps on the West Coast. Labor was short because of wartime manpower needs.

1952: Services were held in Hastings for Rollin Kirby, 78, political cartoonist and three-time Pulitzer Prize winner. Kirby formerly lived in Hastings.

1962: Nebraskans defied predictions of a light vote and went to the polls in the greatest numbers in any nonpresidential primary since 1938.

1972: The U.S. Postal Service said it planned to discontinue Sunday mail delivery to post offices of the third and fourth classes - most of them in villages under 500 population. About 400 Nebraska communities were affected.

1982: In Lincoln, city Recreation Department softball games were called off 11 out of 17 nights because of continuing rainy weather.

1992: U.S. Census data revealed more and more women in Lancaster County were working outside the home, particularly those with children. Three out of four Lancaster County women with children under age 6 were part of the work force.

